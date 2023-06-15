How to Complete Tactique-Verte Testing in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The Crown Faction features a variety of missions to complete across various maps, earning you XP and Contraband weapons. One, in particular, is the DMZ Tactique-Verte Testing mission, which focuses on a singular weapon class of the same name. In this guide, we’ll show you which gun you need to equip and the steps you must take to fulfill this objective, rewarding you with the handy Skeleton Key.

DMZ Tactique-Verte Testing Mission Guide

Before you begin the Tactique-Verte Testing mission in DMZ, it’s an excellent idea to equip a gun with the ‘Tactique Verte Platform’ classification, as this is the requirement for the objective. You may be able to find these weapons while exploring the map, but it’s much easier to set yourself up initially instead of searching for the right one.

If you aren’t sure which equipment to use, you can select one of the following guns:

TAQ-56 (Assault Rifle)

TAQ-V (Battle Rifle)

TAQ-M (Marksman Rifle)

You can change your weapon in the Insured Slots and customize it with your desired attachments in the Gunsmith. After this, players can begin the mission to complete two tasks: Kill six enemies from a range of over 25 meters and eliminate three armored opponents with the TAQ gun.

With the first objective, you must shoot the opposing side from a considerable distance, so try not to engage in close-quarters combat.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll know when you’ve done correctly when the Tactique-Verte Testing mission is tallying up your kills. At the same time, players may already be completing the armored enemy task, which you’ll notice when a blue shield icon appears when attacking them. But, those still searching for these adversaries can travel to heavily-guarded areas, like a Stronghold, to achieve this feat.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t take too long to accomplish this task, earning you a Skeleton Key and +5000 XP for your next exfiltration.

That does it for our guide on how to complete Tactique-Verte Testing in DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about the Icebreaker mission.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts