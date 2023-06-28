Connect with us

How to Get Skeleton Keys in Warzone DMZ

DMZ Buy Station
Image Source: Activision
Call of Duty

How to Get Skeleton Keys in Warzone DMZ

Become the key master.

Published on

Keys have grown to form a major part of the DMZ formula in Warzone. They unlock locations, crates and bags that house valuable and high-tier loot, as well as letting players progress in the extraction mode. The best are Skeleton Keys, but how do you get them in Warzone DMZ?

What are Skeleton Keys?

Skeleton Keys are essentially master keys in Warzone’s DMZ. Where most keys only serve a single lock, Skeleton Keys can open any lock (with the exception of Building 21). They’re very rare and valuable.

They come in three varieties, like other keys. Those are pristine (giving 3 uses), used (giving 2 more uses) and worn (giving 1 more use).

Skeleton Key Recipes in Warzone DMZ

Skeleton Keys can be acquired through DMZ’s Barter system by crafting them with suitable materials. This interaction differs from standard keys, as they can not be found on any map and can only be made at Buy Stations. However, to unlock the barter trade for these items, you must reach Reputation Level 2 in the White Lotus Faction.

There’s also different recipes for Skeleton Keys depending on the map you’re on. They’re difficult to craft, with the items needed at a premium and difficult to come across. Bear in mind you will be able to extract with some and take them into subsequent matches. It might take longer but it’ll narrow down what you have to acquire to craft a Skeleton Key.

The full barter recipe for Skeleton Keys on every DMZ Exclusion Zone are detailed below:

LocationSkeleton Key Recipe
Al MazrahGPU and two Gold Bars
AshikaVideocassette Recorder, two Gold Bars, Vintage Wine, and an Encrypted Hard Drive
VondelThree 3-Plate Armor Vests, three Self-Revive Kits, and Gold Bar
Building 21Three Encrypted Hard Drives

A lot of these items will be found through standard looting. For example, the Videocassette Recorders spawn in houses at Al Mazrah or in the Town Center of Ashika, while Vintage Wines are located in kitchens and cabinets. As long you enter a building, you’ll most likely discover one of these items, especially if you open a Stronghold or any other locked base.

Once you’ve collected enough materials, you can go to the Buy Station and select the ‘Barter’ section to begin crafting.

Skeleton Key Recipe
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Missions

With DMZ Season 4, a series of new missions were added and old ones reset. Some, as rewards, even offer Skeleton Keys. Below, we’ve listed every mission, its Tier and Faction, and the condition of the key it awards.

Naturally, these tend to be the more difficult missions at higher tiers. That tracks with the rarity and value of Skeleton Keys, deliberately designed to be difficult to acquire.

Mission NameFaction & TierSkeleton Key Awarded
Committed ShopperBlack Mous – Tier 1Worn
UntouchableBlack Mous – Tier 5Pristine
Gear UpWhite Lotus – Tier 4Used
Chemist’s SourcesWhite Lotus – Tier 4 (Story Mission)Used
The Route ForwardWhite Lotus – Tier 5Used
Tactique-Verte TestingCrown – Tier 1Worn
Case By CaseCrown – Tier 5Pristine

That’s everything to know about Skeleton Keys in Warzone DMZ, including how to earn them, how they work and the missions that award them. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.

About the authors

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Joe Craven

Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United.

More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , ,
To Top