How to Get Skeleton Keys in Warzone DMZ

Keys have grown to form a major part of the DMZ formula in Warzone. They unlock locations, crates and bags that house valuable and high-tier loot, as well as letting players progress in the extraction mode. The best are Skeleton Keys, but how do you get them in Warzone DMZ?

What are Skeleton Keys?

Skeleton Keys are essentially master keys in Warzone’s DMZ. Where most keys only serve a single lock, Skeleton Keys can open any lock (with the exception of Building 21). They’re very rare and valuable.

They come in three varieties, like other keys. Those are pristine (giving 3 uses), used (giving 2 more uses) and worn (giving 1 more use).

Skeleton Key Recipes in Warzone DMZ

Skeleton Keys can be acquired through DMZ’s Barter system by crafting them with suitable materials. This interaction differs from standard keys, as they can not be found on any map and can only be made at Buy Stations. However, to unlock the barter trade for these items, you must reach Reputation Level 2 in the White Lotus Faction.

There’s also different recipes for Skeleton Keys depending on the map you’re on. They’re difficult to craft, with the items needed at a premium and difficult to come across. Bear in mind you will be able to extract with some and take them into subsequent matches. It might take longer but it’ll narrow down what you have to acquire to craft a Skeleton Key.

The full barter recipe for Skeleton Keys on every DMZ Exclusion Zone are detailed below:

Location Skeleton Key Recipe Al Mazrah GPU and two Gold Bars Ashika Videocassette Recorder, two Gold Bars, Vintage Wine, and an Encrypted Hard Drive Vondel Three 3-Plate Armor Vests, three Self-Revive Kits, and Gold Bar Building 21 Three Encrypted Hard Drives

A lot of these items will be found through standard looting. For example, the Videocassette Recorders spawn in houses at Al Mazrah or in the Town Center of Ashika, while Vintage Wines are located in kitchens and cabinets. As long you enter a building, you’ll most likely discover one of these items, especially if you open a Stronghold or any other locked base.

Once you’ve collected enough materials, you can go to the Buy Station and select the ‘Barter’ section to begin crafting.

Missions

With DMZ Season 4, a series of new missions were added and old ones reset. Some, as rewards, even offer Skeleton Keys. Below, we’ve listed every mission, its Tier and Faction, and the condition of the key it awards.

Naturally, these tend to be the more difficult missions at higher tiers. That tracks with the rarity and value of Skeleton Keys, deliberately designed to be difficult to acquire.

Mission Name Faction & Tier Skeleton Key Awarded Committed Shopper Black Mous – Tier 1 Worn Untouchable Black Mous – Tier 5 Pristine Gear Up White Lotus – Tier 4 Used Chemist’s Sources White Lotus – Tier 4 (Story Mission) Used The Route Forward White Lotus – Tier 5 Used Tactique-Verte Testing Crown – Tier 1 Worn Case By Case Crown – Tier 5 Pristine

That’s everything to know about Skeleton Keys in Warzone DMZ, including how to earn them, how they work and the missions that award them. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.

