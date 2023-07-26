Finding and extracting with valuable items is still integral to progression in Warzone’s DMZ mode, with a huge variety of items present and lootable in-game. Because of their value to certain missions and objectives, players want to know where to find Encrypted Hard Drives in Warzone DMZ.

What Are Encrypted Hard Drives Used For?

The answer is a host of things. For most, they’ll be part of efforts to expand the Wallet. This means players can store more money to drop into games with or just for safekeeping.

Another use for them is in Go For a Drive, a Tier 3 Phalanx Mission. The first objective tasks players with acquiring an Encrypted Hard Drive. After that, players need drive around in a Chop Top vehicle with the drive, before depositing it at the Zoo Dead Drop.

How to Get Encrypted Hard Drives in DMZ

Guaranteed Locations

Currently, only one guaranteed Encrypted Hard Drive spawn point is known. It’s the Smuggler’s Drop cache, located in the far northwest of Vondel.

It’s part of Vondel’s key chain and, unsurprisingly, requires a specific key to unlock and access the loot inside. The Smuggler’s Drop Key can be found via the Restaurant Briefcase Key or by looting.

It’s located in a L-shaped building northwest of the Castle POI, closest to the coastline. If you get inside the building – note that it can be a Stronghold or part of a Contract – there’s a small wooden crate on the floor as you look south. That’s the Smuggler’s Drop and there’ll be an Encrypted Hard Drive inside.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Looting

You can still find Encrypted Hard Drives without the Smuggler’s Drop Key, it’s just a process of looting around the right areas for them. As previously mentioned, we don’t know the exact locations of Encrypted Hard Drives beyond the aforementioned Drop.

However, they spawn frequently in and around computers and technological hotspots. These computers will be known to any DMZ player, typically found under desks and in offices or studies.

A lot of the time, they’re found in clumps of three or four. They can contain pretty useless items like Thumb Drives or Hard Drives, but they also sometimes yield Encrypted Hard Drives.

You’ll know an Encrypted Hard Drive when you see one because it will have the Special Item background and be worth a $2000, as opposed to the $200 a regular one is worth.

The image below on the left shows one in the Smuggler’s Drop. The image below on the right shows a cluster of computers where we also found one.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

They can also be located across any of DMZ’s Exclusion Zones. We opted for Vondel and headed to the University region in the north. There’s a lot of Computers on and around the campus, as well as a tech shop nearby. It’s just as viable to use Ashika Island or Al Mazrah though.

The choice is ultimately yours. Once you’ve found an Encrypted Hard Drive in Warzone DMZ, stow it and get onto your next objective. Remember to be careful – if you die with one it doesn’t count as successfully extracted.