Warzone Season 4 brought Vondel and, by proxy, a huge number of keys to unlock and ascertain. Some are more difficult than others to get hold of, and even more puzzling to work out where to take to actually make use of them. Here’s how to get and where to use the Restaurant Briefcase Key in Warzone DMZ.

Getting the Restaurant Briefcase Key in DMZ

Like a lot of the keys in Warzone Season 4, there’s a couple of ways to get hold of the Restaurant Briefcase Key. Some are far more reliable than others, though.

Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office

The best way by some margin is to enter the Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office. This requires the Veterinarian Key, but it’s easy to acquire compared to a lot of keys and the linked guide can help you. In short, it can be looted, found in the Buoyant House or by completing Cross Town or Anti-Air missions.

Once you’ve got this key, head to the Zoo POI in the southwest of Vondel. The Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office is located in the southwest of the POI itself. We’ve found it’s best to access from the road that runs north/south to the Zoo’s west.

It means you can bypass AI that hang around the animal enclosures and access the building with minimal fuss. The Veterinary Office is within the building just south of the Zoo’s Dead Drop, shown in the image below.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once inside, the office is the locked room to the left. Letting yourself in with the key will give you the Restaurant Briefcase Key, which you can take to where it needs to be used.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Looting

We’ll get the worst out of the way next. Looting. In short, you can find the Restaurant Briefcase Key (and any key) while you loot on Vondel. However, because there’s so many keys and they’re quite rare in general, the chances of finding the one you want by this method alone are incredibly slim.

Where To Use Restaurant Briefcase Key

The key is, unsurprisingly, used to unlock a briefcase in a restaurant. The restaurant briefcase itself is located at the northern end of the Exhibit building, just east of Museum in Vondel. The image on the left shows the Exhibit’s location near Museum, while the image on the right shows you precisely where to go within the POI itself.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Specifically, players need to work their way up staircases until they reach a large outdoor staircase, usually patrolled by three or four AI. Eliminate these and climb the outdoor staircase until you reach the top balcony. At the center of this balcony is a small circle that lets you drop down into the restaurant within the Exhibit.

Locate the small, silver metallic briefcase on one of the restaurant’s table and open it using the key.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Inside there’s $8,000 and the Buoyant House Key, alongside some other loot. The Buoyant House Key provides players with the Veterinarian Key, reflecting the mini-key chain these three form.

For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4, stay with us at Twinfinite.

