How To Get Smuggler’s Drop Key in Warzone DMZ (& Where to Use It)

A huge number of keys dropped with Season 4’s Vondel Exclusion Zone, only for the DMZ developers to tweak the chain considerably with the mid-season Reloaded patch. Here’s how to get and use the Smuggler’s Drop Key in Warzone DMZ.

Getting the Smuggler’s Drop Key

Like a lot of DMZ’s keys in Season 4 Reloaded, there’s more than one way to acquire the Smuggler’s Drop Key. One is better than the other, so we’re running through them both below.

Looting

Easily the most unreliable method to acquire the Smuggler’s Drop Key, it can be looted across Vondel. In theory, any cache, crate, bag or item of clothing could contain it. Unfortunately, this method relies entirely on RNG and it could take you a long time to find it.

Restaurant Briefcase

First the worst and second the best. The most consistent and reliable way to get the Smuggler’s Drop Key is to access the Restaurant Briefcase. This needs the Restaurant Briefcase Key, which can be acquired from the Townhouse Apartment.

Once you have the key for the briefcase, you’ll want to head to the far east of Vondel, to the Exhibit at the east of the Museum POI. Specifically, it’s in map grid I6.

The image below shows you its location on Vondel and then more closely.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head inside and up the staircases until you reach a large outdoor area, usually populated with a few bots. Either find the double doors on the east side (visible in the image above) or drop down through the open hole at the top of the Exhibit.

These will take you into an empty restaurant. On one of the tables is a small metallic briefcase, which is what you’re searching for.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Open the briefcase using the key and take the loot inside – it’ll be the Smuggler’s Drop Key. There’s not usually much else worth pocketing other than some cash.

DMZ Smuggler’s Drop Location

The Smuggler’s Drop is in the very northwest of Vondel, in a L-shaped building northwest of the Castle POI. The image below shows you its location on the map and then more closely so you know exactly where to head. It’s in map grid D2.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head into the building from the northern side – note that it can be a Stronghold or part of a contract, meaning you may need to initiate a contract or find a keycard to access it – and immediately look on the floor ahead of you.

There’s a locked wooden crate that is the Smuggler’s Drop location. Use the key to open it and help yourself to the loot inside. Typically, this is an encrypted Hard Drive, a rare vest of some kind and the Bridge Stash Key; the next in Vondel’s chain.

That’s everything to say about the Smuggler’s Drop Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best loadouts, stay with us right here.