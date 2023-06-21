How To Get and Where To Use Townhouses Apartment Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

A massive number of keys have emerged in Warzone Season 4, with players dropping into Vondel only to find their path blocked by a required key that they don’t have and don’t know where to get. The Townhouses Apartment Key is one such item that’ll require you doing a little bit of work in order to get your grubby little mitts on it. So, let’s talk you through exactly where to find it.

How To Get the Townhouses Apartment Key

In Warzone Season 4, the key is acquirable in the Bike Parking Facility at the north side of the Zoo POI. These are two rectangular buildings that sit just above the Zoo and just east of the Fire Department POI.

You do need a Bike Parking Key or Skeleton Key to access the Bike Parking Facility. Luckily, we have guides for both so come back here after if you need to.

Once you’ve got the Bike Parking Key, head to the aforementioned facility, the location of which is shown in the image below:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

On the easterly building, on top of one of the counters in the middle of the room, the Townhouses Apartment Key is sat. Players need only locate it and interact with it to stow it into their backpack.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Where To Use the Townhouse Apartment Key

Unsurprisingly, the key is for a Townhouse Apartment, in the Fire Department POI. This is in Vondel’s west. Specifically, the Apartment you’re after is in map grid C6.

The image below shows its precise location on the map and then in-game so you know what you’re looking for exactly.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Walk up to the front door and interact, using the key you’ve earned to unlock it. It’s only a small apartment; one room and boasting an orange crate. On the table in the corner, there’s also the Cruise Terminal Office Key.

That’s everything to know about the Townhouses Apartment Key in Warzone DMZ’s Vondel. For everything else Vondel, DMZ and CoD, check out the related content below.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts