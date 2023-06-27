Warzone’s new Vondel map, dropping in the extraction DMZ mode as a brand new exclusion zone, brought with it a host of new keys. Each unlocks a crate, backpack or location. Here’s how to get and where to use the Sewers Maintenance Key in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get Sewers Maintenance Key in DMZ

In Warzone Season 4, the Sewers Maintenance Key is unlocked by opening the Diver’s Crate or by looting. Looting is very unreliable though, with pure RNG unlikely to yield the key for you anytime soon. If you find it make sure you head to an exfil zone quickly, because it’s a rare and useful find.

The Diver’s Crate, without a doubt the most reliable method of earning the Sewers Maintenance Key, is in a sunken houseboat in the Vondel map, located in between a number of POIs. Its to the southwest of Central Station, south of Mall, north east of Police Station and north of Museum.

Its precise location is shown below in Vondel map grid G5. The image on the left shows its location within Vondel, with the image on the right showing its exact location.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It looks difficult to locate because of the water, but it’s actually remarkably easy. If you’re in the vicinity of G5, have a look underwater until you see a sunken houseboat. The water is murky but we were able to find it immediately when we visited the correct area.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Accessing the Crate itself is more difficult than a lot of others, mainly because it’s underwater. The curved white line to the left of the HUD’s center (shown in the image above) shows you how much air you have. It’ll run down fairly quickly and begin to pulse red when you’re short of oxygen.

We managed to dive into the houseboat, locate the Crate, open it and loot what we wanted before returning to the surface in time. If you’re struggling, it might be worth looting around for a Rebreather before attempting to reach the Diver’s Crate.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Inside the Crate you’ll find a weapon (we got the Icarus LMG), the Sewers Maintenance Key and some other items that you can stow if you fancy. Now we’ve got the key, let’s move on to where it’s used in Vondel.

Where To Use Sewers Maintenance Key

Unsurprisingly, the Sewers Maintenance Key is used in Vondel’s sewers. Specifically, it’s used in map grid E5, to the north of Stadium, northeast of Vondel Zoo and to the west of the region’s Police Station.

The image on the left shows its wider location within Vondel, before the image on the right shows you precisely where you need to head.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

When players make their way to the back of the apartment building, they’ll see a small, open manhole that has a ladder. Climb down the ladder and, at its base, there’ll be a Tool Box and a Duffel Bag. The bag is locked and, you guessed it, is where we use the Sewers Maintenance Key.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Inside the duffel bag there’s a weapon (we got a Lachmann 556), a couple of sewer maintenance documents (we didn’t read them, let us know if they’re page-turners) and the Mayor’s Briefcase Key.

That’s everything to know about finding, getting and using the Sewers Maintenance Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else DMZ, including the best loadouts in Season 4, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.

About the author