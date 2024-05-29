The iconic marksman rifle and one of the go-to choices for many of us in previous Call of Duty games, the Kar98k, is finally returning in MW3 and Warzone with the Season 4 update. With that, to make sure players are ready to one-shot enemies in multiplayer and battle royale matches, we are here with the best Kar98k loadout in MW3 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone

Image Source: Activision

In MW3 & Warzone, you can unlock the Kar98k marksman rifle by reaching Sector V and unlocking everything to obtain the said weapon as the final reward. That said, to reach Sector V, rank up the 1st and 3rd Sector of the battle pass.

Best Kar98k Loadout in MW3 & Warzone

Here’s the best loadout for the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone that you can use to one-shot most opponents:

Barrel : Bryson Carbine-S Barrel

: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor S

: Shadowstrike Suppressor S Ammunition : 7.92 High Grain Rounds

: 7.92 High Grain Rounds Optic: Corio Eagle Eye 2.5x

The Kar98k is a powerful marksman rifle that boasts quick ADS speed, massive damage, and limited flinch with mobility and fire rate, the latter being one of the shortcomings. When using the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone, mobility and fire rate are the most concerning factors you must improve using the right attachments.

We have used the DR-6 Handstop to improve the Kar98k’s ADS, movement, and sprint-to-fire speeds. Meanwhile, we have used the Bryson Carbine-S Barrel to improve range and other factors.

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S makes your shots silent without costing the damage or range of the weapon, with the Corio Eagle Eye 2.5x scope allowing you to make precision hits without any flinch.

That concludes our guide on the best Kar98k loadout for MW3 and Warzone. While you are here, check out how to get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack, patch notes breakdown, and how to get the new bomb killstreak.

