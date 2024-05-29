MW3 and Warzone Kar98K best loadout
Image Source: Activision
Category:
Call of Duty
Guides

Best Kar98k Loadout in MW3 & Warzone

The most revered marksman rifle is here!
Image of Hritwik Raj
Hritwik Raj
|
Published: May 29, 2024 01:27 pm

The iconic marksman rifle and one of the go-to choices for many of us in previous Call of Duty games, the Kar98k, is finally returning in MW3 and Warzone with the Season 4 update. With that, to make sure players are ready to one-shot enemies in multiplayer and battle royale matches, we are here with the best Kar98k loadout in MW3 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone

MW3 and Warzone Kar98k battle pass reward
Image Source: Activision

In MW3 & Warzone, you can unlock the Kar98k marksman rifle by reaching Sector V and unlocking everything to obtain the said weapon as the final reward. That said, to reach Sector V, rank up the 1st and 3rd Sector of the battle pass.

Best Kar98k Loadout in MW3 & Warzone

Here’s the best loadout for the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone that you can use to one-shot most opponents:

  • Barrel: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S
  • Ammunition: 7.92 High Grain Rounds
  • Optic: Corio Eagle Eye 2.5x

The Kar98k is a powerful marksman rifle that boasts quick ADS speed, massive damage, and limited flinch with mobility and fire rate, the latter being one of the shortcomings. When using the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone, mobility and fire rate are the most concerning factors you must improve using the right attachments.

We have used the DR-6 Handstop to improve the Kar98k’s ADS, movement, and sprint-to-fire speeds. Meanwhile, we have used the Bryson Carbine-S Barrel to improve range and other factors.

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S makes your shots silent without costing the damage or range of the weapon, with the Corio Eagle Eye 2.5x scope allowing you to make precision hits without any flinch.

That concludes our guide on the best Kar98k loadout for MW3 and Warzone. While you are here, check out how to get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Packpatch notes breakdown, and how to get the new bomb killstreak.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
the keyart for the Fallout skins pack in Call of Duty
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 29, 2024
Read Article Activision Still Aiming to Release Urzikstan Warzone Battle Royale Ranked in 2024
Activision Still Aiming to Release Urzikstan Warzone Battle Royale Ranked in 2024
Category: Call of Duty
Call of Duty
News
News
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Activision Still Aiming to Release Urzikstan Warzone Battle Royale Ranked in 2024
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Urzikstan Bunker Keycards in Warzone & All Bunker Locations
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
the keyart for the Fallout skins pack in Call of Duty
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get Fallout Vault Dweller Skins Pack in MW3 & Warzone
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 29, 2024
Read Article Activision Still Aiming to Release Urzikstan Warzone Battle Royale Ranked in 2024
Activision Still Aiming to Release Urzikstan Warzone Battle Royale Ranked in 2024
Category: Call of Duty
Call of Duty
News
News
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Activision Still Aiming to Release Urzikstan Warzone Battle Royale Ranked in 2024
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop May 29, 2024
Author
Hritwik Raj
Hritwik is a guides writer with over a decade of professional experience. He has worked with publications like DualShockers, Spiel Times, Techraptor, Fansided, GGRecon, Touch Tap Play, Ginx TV, One Esports and a few others, over the years as a guides writer. He also leads the coverage at EarlyGame as a Gaming Lead.