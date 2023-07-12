Every Warzone DMZ Season 4 Reloaded Change: Full Extraction Mode Patch Notes

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, like the major updates before it, has also changed large amounts in DMZ, CoD’s newish extraction mode. Here are the full DMZ patch notes for Season 4 Reloaded.

We already had some idea of what DMZ could expect in Season 4 Reloaded, with Activision’s update overview detailing some changes.

The ‘Plea for Help’ mechanic, which lets players join squads that have just vanquished them, will be receiving tweaks, as will contracts that allow a squad to hunt an enemy. There’s also a new Temp V Field Upgrade straight out of The Boys, which has split the DMZ player base to some degree.

Either way, we now have full information on what S4R will look like in DMZ, with Activision revealing exhaustive patch notes on July 12. Among the standout changes are Plea for Help changes and an overhaul to players hunting other players, both of which will shake up DMZ matches considerably.

Below, courtesy of the devs themselves, check out the full DMZ patch notes for Season 4 Reloaded:

GAMEPLAY

There are reports of a new enemy force attempting to infiltrate Building 21. Proceed with caution, Operators…

Temp V has arrived! Read more about this in the Warzone section above. Effects are limited in DMZ (such as no Charge Jump) and increased scarcity on the map versus Battle Royale.

Adjustments

Players can now see the progress they’ve made on their Upgrade Missions in the After Action Report

Increased the time to Plea for Help to 20 seconds from 15 after your squad has been eliminated

The Plea for Help timer that triggers after you are the last Player on a squad eliminated will now pause while holding down the plea button

Plea for Help and Assimilation

When reviving someone who is pleading, the Player who was pleading will no longer auto-join the reviver’s team

There will be a 30 second grace period after a Player is revived, where the reviver’s team will not be able to damage the Player who was pleading

After reviving, the reviver will be given a prompt to invite the revived Player to their team

The ‘Plea for Help’ and ‘Loot’ prompts are now separate:

The ‘Plea for Help’ revive prompt is on the Player’s body, and the ‘Loot’ prompt is on the Backpack like normal

Looting the Player first will not disable the Plea option

Created a direct assimilation function to only send a request to one person.

The team who killed the Player that is pleading will no longer be able to accept their plea request and then revive. This prevents killing to force assimilation.

Players Hunting Players

If a Player and their Squad kill too many Players in DMZ, that high-kill individual Player will be issued a warning. If they kill another Player, they can expect a Bounty on their head. Enemy Operators in the Exclusion Zone will then recieve intel on your position to secure a reward upon completion.

Killing a Player with a Bounty will award everyone in the squad $10,000

This Bounty is not active in Building 21 or the Koschei Complex

BUG FIXES

Fixed doors on Hostage Rescue Contract buildings being locked if the Contract ends

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue Contract was not dropping to the ground properly when the Player carrying the hostage was struck or killed with Equipment

Fixing incorrect items being listed in the Upgrades Menu

Fixed the train safe not tracking for the purposes of the Demolitions Mission

Fixed the Icebreaker Mission tracking for the items being placed in any Dead Drop instead of the specified one

Fixed the False Alarm Mission being able to be completed in maps besides Al Mazrah

Fixed the Strike Team Mission not counting the kill if the Player was standing on top of a vehicle

Fixed a number of issues affecting Mission descriptions

Fixed an issue where completed urgent Missions were not resetting on subsequent days

Fixed an issue where the Mission title was sometimes missing from the mission timer

Fixed an issue where extracted items sometimes weren’t unlocked correctly

Fixed a problem with Missions that require the Player to infil into Koschei Complex

Fixed an issue where Barter items weren’t unlocked correctly

Fixed an issue where the container for the Secure Nuclear Material would not be usable after one Player empties it

Fixed an issue where the Phalanx Tier 4 Fearless Mission was not checking if other teammates were carrying the Weapon Case

Fixed an issue where some Blueprints were showing as placeholder images in the After Action Report when extracting from DMZ

Fixed an issue where “The Fear in Your Eyes” challenge was not tracking Throwing Star kills

That’s everything there is to say about Warzone DMZ Season 4 Reloaded. Check out all the related content below for everything else CoD’s awesome extraction mode.