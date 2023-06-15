How To Complete Icebreaker Mission in Warzone DMZ

Activision

The Icebreaker Mission in Warzone DMZ is crucial to unlocking the brand new Phalanx Faction. However, it’s slightly tricky and requires players to go all round the new map Vondel. Here’s everything to know about completing Icebreaker in Warzone DMZ.

Warzone DMZ Icebreaker Mission Guide

June 14’s Season 4 brought a brand new Faction, PHALANX, into the DMZ mix. To access the new Faction, players need first to have completed the Icebreaker Mission for the Black Mous Faction. To unlock it, you’ll need to have got to Reputation Level 6 with Black Mous. If you’re not there yet, check out our guide to earning reputation rapidly.

Once that’s done, you’ll unlock the Tier 2 Story Mission for Black Mous – which is Icebreaker. Like all missions, it has a few tasks that require some exploration, some depositing and some shooting.

Icebreaker DMZ Tasks

There are three tasks for players in the Icebreaker Mission. They do overlap though, as you’ll see. We’ve detailed all three below so you know exactly what you’re up against when accepting and dropping in with Icebreaker selected:

Pickup the letter of introduction and tracker from the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop. Deliver the letter of introduction to the Phalanx Dead Drop at the university. Deliver the tracking device to the same Phalanx Dead Drop at the university.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

With the tasks established, players need to drop into a match and head to the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop.

Vondel Zoo Dead Drop

This is fairly simple to locate, sitting south of the westerly building in the Zoo. It’s a white dumpster (like the other Dead Drops) and can be located fairly easily. Its exact location is detailed by the images below, in Vondel grid D7.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There are a lot of AI around the Zoo, so we found it easiest to reach the Dead Drop by hopping over the wall that separates the road to the west and the Zoo. This enabled us to avoid more or less all the AI that were hanging around the animal enclosures and enjoying the… emptiness, we guess. If you need more help, check out our dedicated Vondel Zoo Dead Drop guide.

You’ll find the Dead Drop next to a ladder. Just walk up to it, interact to open it and stow the letter and tracker in your backpack.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

To Vondel University Dead Drop (Don’t Worry About Your GPA)

Once that’s ticked off, it’s off to university. Vondel University is in the northern portion of the map and we actually discovered two possible Dead Drops to complete the Icebreaker Mission. Again, for all the info on their exact locations, check out our Vondel University Dead Drops guide.

You can either head to the Dead Drop north of Graveyard southwest of University or to the Dead Drop towards City Hall, east of the main University. Each is outlined in images below. The first shows the Graveyard/University Dead Drop:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The second shows the City Hall/University Dead Drop:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

We found the second slightly easier because there were fewer AI concentrated around, but each is viable and should count towards completing Icebreaker.

Just head to either of the Dead Drops, find the white dumpster and interact to open. Once open, deposit both the letter and the tracker inside and close the dumpster. You should instantly receive confirmation that the mission has been completed, which means you can exfil or get on with another objective you have in Vondel.

Once you’re back in the lobby your rewards will be waiting for you. They’re 10,000 XP and the Sending Signals Emblem. You’ll also have unlocked the new Phalanx Faction. Congratulations.

That’s everything to know about completing Icebreaker in Warzone DMZ. For everything else DMZ, from locating the IR Beacon on Ashika Island to taking out the Bullfrog, stick with us here.

