How To Complete Dark Water Mission in Warzone DMZ

DMZ mode, especially given the Season 4’s reset, gives players countless missions to complete, objectives to work through and loot to extract. Here’s how to complete the Dark Water Mission in Warzone DMZ.

Dark Water Mission Guide in Warzone DMZ

In Warzone Season 4, Dark Water is a Tier 3 Mission for the new Phalanx Faction. It requires players to complete three objectives:

Find a rebreather. Find the Cartel Warehouse Key from the eastern-most sunken ship in Al Mazrah. Find and extract the Cartel Laptop from the Warehouse.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Because it’s Tier 3, it’s certainly more complicated than a lot of the missions players will be working towards in Season 4. Don’t worry though, because we’re going to take you through everything you need to know.

Find a Rebreather

Firstly, you’ll need to deploy into Al Mazrah, then take on the simplest of the Dark Water tasks. A Rebreather is an item in DMZ that resembles a small oxygen tank.

If you’re lucky, there will already be one in your Contraband Stash you can take into a game. If not, the best place to loot is bathrooms and medical cabinets. We found one in a medical cabinet in an Al Mazrah City gas station. The image below shows just what you’re looking for:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As mentioned above, they’re not too rare and looting should yield one soon enough. If you’re struggling though, they can actually be bartered for at an Al Mazrah Buy Station. It’s pretty easy to acquire the necessary ingredients, with a Rebreather only requiring:

1x Hard Drive

1x Imported Tea

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once the Rebreather has been ascertained, we’re off to find a sunken ship.

Cartel Warehouse Key Location in Warzone DMZ

The sunken ship, despite its description stating that it’s the “eastern-most” in Al Mazrah, is actually at the very south, southwest of the battle royale map.

Head southwest from Sarrif Bay, beyond the protruding land mass. In map grid E8, there’s part of a boat emerging from the sea. That’s the one we’re after.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The image above shows you its exact location on Al Mazrah on the left and then more closely on the right. The image below shows you what it looks like in-game. As you can see, we approached on a Jet Ski – a much faster option than swimming.

Once you’re at the ship, dive down and head towards its eastern internals – these are completely submerged so you will need to use your Rebreather. The Cartel Warehouse Key is on a desk in a submerged room, next to a Toolbox. Don’t ask us why it isn’t floating.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Stow it into your backpack and get back on your Jet Ski because we aren’t done yet.

Cartel Laptop Location in Warzone DMZ

The Cartel Laptop is in a warehouse at Hafid Port, in the west of Al Mazrah. The quickest way there from the sunken ship is by water, just heading west and north round Al Mazrah’s coastline.

Once you’re at Hafid Port, watch out for the Cartel members themselves. Unsurprisingly, they’re not especially pleased that you’re trying to rob them and will put up quite a big fight to keep your paws off the Laptop.

The specific building you want is in southern Hafid Port, in map grid C6. The image on the left shows you its position in Al Mazrah, with the image on the right a close up of its location within the Port POI.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll know you’re in the right place when you come across a building with a white ‘X’ on the door. Approach the door, use the key you’ve just acquired to unlock it and let yourself in.

There’s tonnes of good loot in the Warehouse, with a couple of orange crates and lots of cash to take. The laptop itself is on a metal shelving unit on the southern side. It’s called the ‘Las Almas Laptop’. Stow it in your backpack and head for an exfil location.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Completing the Dark Water mission in DMZ unlocks the Buoyant House Key and 10,000 XP, so there are hefty rewards on offer. For everything else DMZ, stick with us at Twinfinite.

