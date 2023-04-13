All Item Combination Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The Season 03 Bartering system offers an all-new experience for DMZ players, where they can combine materials to create valuable tools. Each Buy Station is equipped with various recipes, like the latest plate carriers and backpacks, providing alternative techniques to boost your inventory slots. So, if you want the complete collection, here are all the item combination recipes in DMZ.

What Are the Barter Recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Exclusion Zones exhibit a variety of Bartering products across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. These items can help you obtain materials with a low spawn rate as long as you have the suitable ingredients for the recipe. But, if you don’t have the corresponding items, you can select to ‘Ping’ them to focus on your scavenger mission.

Keep in mind that each Buy Station in Warzone 2 will not feature the same lineup, and you may need to locate another destination if a specific product is unavailable. Nonetheless, players can use the following ingredient combinations to produce a considerable amount of Bartering recipes in DMZ:

Recipe Ingredients 3-Plate Comms Vest Two Hard Drives, two Batteries, and Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Medic Vest Three Bandages, Liquor, and Watch 3-Plate Stealth Vest Two Electrical Components, Comic Book, and Game Console 3-Plate Tempered Plate Carrier Classified Documents, Sensitive Documents, and two Documents Scavenger Backpack Battery, Canned Foods, and two Gun Cleaning Oil Secure Backpack Electric Drill, Gas Can, and Gold Skull Armor Box Electrical Tape, Screwdriver, and C4 Munitions Box Imported Tea and 500 Cash Revive Pistol Bandage and Soothing Hand Cream Durable Gas Mask Two Toothpaste and Lighter Worn Skeleton Key Videocassette Recorder, Vintage Wine, and Encrypted Hard Drive Skeleton Key GPU GPU Two Gold Bars and five Thumb Drives Used Crane Control Room Key Six Stronghold Keycards Worn Lost Room 403 Key Four Nuclear Fuels Worn Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key Three Radiation Blockers MCR-300 Al-Qatala Train Cargo Radiation Blocker Blow Torch Tactical Camera Car Battery

Other recipes may be added to this list as Call of Duty Season 03 progresses, and you can check back on these ingredients for more options. Most of these materials can still be found through looting, except for the Skeleton Key, as they are only a part of the Barter section.

Those on a mission to acquire one of these recipes must ensure that they don’t sell the ingredients at the Buy Station. However, if you run out of room in your inventory, you can upgrade it with Medium and Large Backpacks to increase your slots.

That does it for our guide on all DMZ ingredient combination recipes in Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to make snipers one-hit.

