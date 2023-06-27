Activision

Vondel, Warzone Season 4’s new map and exclusion zone, brought with it easter eggs, new items and a bunch of mysterious keys. Each key forms part of a wider chain and unlocks a unique location or crate. Here’s how to get and where to use the Mayor’s Briefcase Key in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get the Mayor’s Briefcase Key in Warzone DMZ

In Warzone Season 4, the Mayor’s Briefcase Key is found in the Sewers Maintenance Crate. This is located underneath Vondel, in map grid E5.

The image on the left showcases the location on Vondel, just northwest of the Stadium and southwest of the Market. The image on the right shows its precise location at the rear of an apartment building.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head to the location and you’ll come across an open manhole that you’re able to climb down. At the foot of this ladder is a Toolbox and a locked Duffel Bag. You need the Sewers Maintenance Key to get inside. This is acquired by using the Diver’s Crate Key.

Each key is part of a wider chain, meaning players might need to work backwards to acquire the specific keys they need. Luckily, we have guides for loads – like the Veterinarian Key, Barista’s Bag Key and Townhouses Apartment Key – and you’re bound to come across some via looting as you play DMZ.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Open up the bag and loot, taking the weapon and the Mayor’s Briefcase Key. Now we’ve got it, let’s move on to where it can be used and what you earn for doing so.

Where To Use Mayor’s Briefcase Key

Unsurprisingly, the Mayor’s Briefcase Key is used to get into a briefcase that presumably belonged to Vondel’s mayor. The mayor’s fate is unknown, with them likely fleeing their home when it dissolved into a warzone.

The Mayor’s Briefcase can be found on a bench to the west of City Hall, east of Vondel University. The image on the left shows its wider location, north of Mall and in the open areas in front of the City Hall. The image on the right shows its precise location, on a bench in the northern-most square in front of City Hall.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’ll be easy enough to spot, but note that there are a lot of AI to combat first. We’d recommend approaching from the road to the north. This’ll let you take most of them out before they even realize you’re there. We also found it let us avoid the AI that patrol the southern regions of City Hall, so it made the whole thing a lot easier.

It’s a metallic briefcase sat on a bench. Simply approach it, use the Mayor’s Briefcase Key to open it up and loot what’s inside.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Inside you’ll find a Gold Bar that’s well worth stowing, as well as the Windmill Bag Key. This puts you on the route to earning the Barista’s Bag Key and Stage Bag Key.

That’s everything to know about getting and using the Mayor’s Briefcase Key in Warzone DMZ. Be sure to stay with us for everything CoD’s extraction mode, including the best loadouts in Season 4.

