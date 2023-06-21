How To Get and Where To Use Cruise Terminal Office Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Since the implementation of Vondel with Warzone Season 4, a huge number of helpful, mysterious and rare keys have been discovered on the map. Each unlocks a unique area and progresses players along. Here’s how to get and where to use the Cruise Terminal Office Key in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get the Cruise Terminal Office Key

In Warzone Season 4, the Cruise Terminal Office Key is accessible via the Townhouse Apartment in map grid C6.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

This requires you to have the Townhouse Apartment Key, which in turn requires you to have the Bike Parking Key. We have guides for each, but it might take you a while to work through them and progress to the point of having the Cruise Terminal Office Key.

There are other ways – namely looting or a Skeleton Key. The first is not particularly reliable and will likely take a lot of time, while the second is ultra-reliable but incredibly high-value. They will get you into the Townhouses Apartment building though.

It’s a one-room location, with the Cruise Terminal Office Key on a table at the far side. The image below shows its exact location and precisely what you’re searching for:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Where To Use the Cruise Terminal Office Key

Unsurprisingly, the Cruise Terminal Office is inside the Cruise Terminal itself. This is a large building at the south of Vondel. Unfortunately – and in typical DMZ fashion – the building itself is locked. It means you need the Cruise Terminal Key before you can use the Cruise Terminal Office Key (yes, really).

We found our Cruise Terminal Key in a Bike Parking Facility, inside a duffel bag at the rear of the westerly building. It’s worth seeing if there’s one there you can grab as well.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Other players have reported stumbling across them in-game or accessing the Terminal when another player has already unlocked it.

Once you’ve got the Terminal Key you can head to the POI and let yourself in. Be warned, it is crawling with enemy AI. Make sure you’ve got plenty of plates, ammo and a Self Revive Kit. There’s a Buy Station just north of the Cruise Terminal that we used to stock up before heading inside.

When you’re past the AI and inside the Terminal, the Office is easy to locate. Assuming you’ve come in from the front (the north side), it’s ahead and on your right. You can use the blue and yellow poster on the wall (see the right of the image below) to help you find it. It’s in map grid F8, as shown on the left of the image below.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Like the Townhouses Apartment, it’s a small, one-room location. There’s an orange crate inside that’s worth digging around in. There’s also the Equipment Crate Key that’s worth picking up.

That’s everything to know about the Cruise Terminal Office Key in Warzone DMZ’s Vondel. Be sure to stay tuned to Twinfinite for everything DMZ.

