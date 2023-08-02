Best Carrack .300 Loadout in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

The Carrack .300 is the latest sniper rifle to drop in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, coming to both titles with August 2’s Season 5 update. It’s far from as strong as other sniper rifles but, unlike those it’s weaker than, it fires a lot quicker and boasts superior handling too. Here are the best builds for Warzone and MW2, as well as how to unlock it.

Best Warzone Build

The truth is, we don’t expect the Carrack .300 to become a standout sniper rifle in Warzone. Typically, the bulkier and more powerful weapons have been meta, with players favoring those that deal higher damage, albeit at the expense of slower handling and worse overall mobility.

However, we’ve been wrong before. As it’s so new, we’re not sure how it’ll respond to the playerbase and Season 5’s weapon changes. We’re basing these loadouts on how we expect the weapons to play and our earliest impressions, so check back later to see how they’ve changed as we (and the community) get to grips with the weapon.

Because the devs highlighted its “exceptionally high fire rate” and “best-in-class handling and stability”, we’re anticipating a lot of kick and speed. To that end, we’re kicking off with the 30″ Flintline. This will stabilize the weapon and make hitting consecutive shots easier; crucial with a semi-auto sniper.

Next up is the Carrack Ops Stock, which further improves your mobility and increases aim-walking speed. It means you’ll be a harder target when ADS, moving faster as you return fire.

Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Barrel: 30″ Flintline

30″ Flintline Stock: Carrack Ops Stock

Carrack Ops Stock Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

The 15 Round Mag and .300 High Velocity ammo increases magazine capacity and gives you faster-travelling bullets, meaning you have more lethal shots to pin enemies down and eliminate entire squads.

Finally, the Engage-20 Rear Grip is perfect to speed up ADS and sprint to fire even more, pushing the Carrack even further above its class counterparts in terms of speed and handling.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best MW2 Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, we’re speeding up the Carrack .300 as much as possible, turning it into more of a DMR and less of a sniper rifle. The result is a weapon that’s powerful and consistent, albeit difficult to control.

The Engage-20 Grip and .300 High Velocity carry over from our Warzone build, offering the same bonuses to speed and bullet velocity in the annual installment. We are swapping out the Carrack Ops Stock for the LEX V14 Stock, giving your Carrack even more of a snappy ADS and ensuring you’ll have a decent chance against ARs and LMGs.

Ammo: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Stock: LEX V14 Stock

LEX V14 Stock Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

Finally, the 10 Round Mag and 1MW Quick Fire Laser come in, both offering tangible improvements to accuracy and handling. It’s a quick, snappy sniper, perfect for MW2 multiplayer. As previously mentioned, as the Carrack slots into the meta and beds into community thinking, this loadout may change.

How To Unlock the Carrack .300

Like the other Season 5 weapon, the FR Avancer, the Carrack is available via the new season’s Battle Pass. Assuming you’ve got this, it’s available at no extra cost and players need only work their way up to Sector E7. Using your BP Tokens to claim this Sector will grant you goodies – and the Carrack .300.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As with other DLC weapons, purchasing a store bundle with a Carrack .300 variant or blueprint will unlock it as well, so if you don’t want to wait for your Battle Pass to rank up, you can get it quicker.

Once unlocked, it’ll be there for you to use in Warzone and MW2 (assuming you own the annual installment), so don’t worry about which you play to earn your Battle Pass Tokens.

That’s everything to say on the Carrack .300. Warzone Season 5 was a huge one, bringing swathes of new content for every player. Check out the related content to dive deeper.