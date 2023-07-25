Will There Be a DMZ Reset With Warzone Season 5?

Warzone’s DMZ extraction mode continues to captivate players who want to infiltrate and exfil with a host of valuable items in their arsenal. With Season 5 rapidly approaching, players are wondering whether their DMZ progress will be reset again.

Is DMZ Being Reset in Season 5?

Right now, we doubt it. It’s not officially confirmed whether Warzone Season 5 will bring with it a reset to players’ DMZ progress because the developers have not confirmed details for the mode.

However, it seems unlikely because of recent seasons and the DMZ resets we’ve seen since Warzone 2 (now just Warzone) launched. Specifically, DMZ experienced a reset with Season 2 and Season 4.

Season 4, which is ongoing, brought huge amounts of new content to DMZ, mainly because of the new Vondel Exclusion Zone, new Phalanx Faction and the aforementioned reset.

While not impossible, we think it’s unlikely because of the two-season pattern DMZ has followed to this point. It just seems too early to reset players, with Season 4 itself being considerably shorter (expected to end around August 2). A more realistic prediction – and one that fits with DMZ’s pattern – is a reset coming with Season 6.

DMZ Season 5 Content

Despite closing in on the expected release of Season 5, we’re still in the dark over the content it’ll bring. The typical array of bug fixes – especially in light of emergent problems like the duplication glitch and dev error 7186 – seem likely.

New content in the form of missions and any crossovers also seems likely. Season 4 Reloaded, to some players’ displeasure, brought the Temp V Field Upgrade and changes to Plea for Help (which have since been reverted).

What is a Reset?

It’s exactly as it sounds: players’ progress and Faction rankings are reset. There’s usually new content in the form of missions and objectives, as well as a reversion to the default Contraband and Wallet sizes.

There’s been some criticism of the changes in the past, but developers need to implement changes to keep modes like DMZ fresh. They’d quickly lose players’ interest if they allowed them to keep their millions in cash and high rank in every Faction.

In short, it’s kind of necessary for a mode like DMZ, even if it can feel frustrating to have your progress undone. It does mean players can redo all the missions, rank up again and enjoy any new content that’s been added.

That’s everything on Season 5 DMZ and whether there’ll be a reset. Stick with us for all the latest as it’s confirmed by the devs.