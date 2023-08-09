How To Watch Modern Warfare 3 Reveal Event in Warzone

With Modern Warfare 3 rapidly approaching, we’ve had new details about the reveal event for Call of Duty 2023 which is set to take place in Warzone itself. Here’s how to watch the MW3 reveal in CoD’s BR, including when it’ll happen and what it’ll consist of.

When Is the MW3 Warzone Reveal Event?

Activision have confirmed that the reveal event for Call of Duty 2023 will take place on Thursday, August 17 in Warzone. The news was confirmed in a social media teaser a day after Modern Warfare 3’s logo, branding and release date were unveiled.

There’s not an exact time for the MW3 reveal event just yet. However, we can hazard a decent guess based on when major updates tend to launch. Season 5, for example, dropped at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. As a result, we expect similar to ensure players all across the world can tune in and experience it as it unfolds.

Naturally, we’ll be updating this page when more is known and an exact event time is confirmed by the developers.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

How to Watch Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Reveal Event

Right now, we expect players just need to be in a match when the event occurs. This is how the majority of in-game reveals occur, with them being conspicuous and map-wide events that players enjoy live.

If you’re unable to be in a game for the event’s release time, players should be able to tune into a streamer to enjoy it. They’ll be countless live. The event highlights will also be made available on Call of Duty’s social channels, so there’s an easy way to catch up if you don’t manage to free up the time to see it as it happens.

What Will It Be?

Officially, we don’t know, but that’s part of the excitement. There’s already been a lot of leaks surrounding MW3 but few details about its in-game reveal have made their way into the public domain.

When the event was originally confirmed, Activision teased it as follows: “Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.”

The Konni Group are a new mysterious organization infiltrating Exclusion Zones across DMZ.

It was teased again with a phone vibrating inside an envelope. Nearby, a phone number can be seen scrawled on a piece of paper.

Message inbound #MW3 #MWIII



+12029183022



Reveal Event August 17 in Warzone



+12029183022

Reveal Event August 17 in Warzone

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 8, 2023

That’s everything we know about Warzone’s MW3 reveal event. As more is know, this page will be updated to reflect all the latest. Stay tuned (and frosty).