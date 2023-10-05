All Maps in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta is just around the corner, but PlayStation players can hop in sooner than the rest. We now have all the information regarding the Beta and what players can expect to see. Plus, this specific Beta will be host to five fan-favorite maps from the beloved Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

All Modern Warfare 3 Maps

Just to reiterate, only five maps are available during the Modern Warfare 3 beta, whereas a total of 16 maps will be available at the launch of MW3. They might not hit the same nostalgia mark as we all remember, but with some love and care, these maps can become fan favorites in their own right.

It’s also important to note that not all of these maps will be available right off the bat. Whereas the first four are good to jump into as soon as the Beta starts, Highrise won’t be playable until a later point in the Beta period.

The five multiplayer maps dropping in the Beta are:

Rust

Favela

Estate

Skidrow

Highrise Highrise won’t release until Oct. 12!



It brings joy to us when we see Activision pampering fans with loved maps such as Rust and Favela, and a host of memories flood back when remembering the times spent across these maps. Activision gave us a taste of some of these maps in Al Mazrah and we were able to visit both Highrise and Rust, but to now have them as fleshed-out maps is a good start MW3 needs to hit.

That’s all the information we have on all the maps in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta, and we hope to see you there. For even more on all things Call of Duty, you can take a look at our many other articles related to the series down below.