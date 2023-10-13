How to Get L/R Detector (High Alert) in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The High Alert perk has been a part of several Call of Duty entries, from Modern Warfare to Vanguard. And now, it has been reimagined into a new feature with MW3’s unique gear system. So, if you want to know how to get the L/R Detector (High Alert) perk, we’ll show you where to find it and what level requirement is needed.

Where to Find L/R Detector (High Alert) in MW3 Beta

The L/R Detector can be found in the Gear section at Level 22. If you haven’t reached this rank yet, you can check out our How to Level Up Fast guide. Previously, this piece of equipment was not available during Beta Weekend One due to the max level cap, but it has since changed with its increase for the second phase.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Both the L/R Detector and High Alert share the same exclamation point icon, demonstrating their similarities. However, the new version doesn’t function the same as its predecessor, as it only warns you about an opponent’s lasers and radiation sources.

Image Source: Activision & Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Of course, the High Alert perk works better than the current version, considering that it warns you about all enemy Operators outside of view. I’m still hoping the L/R Detector will be improved to match this mechanic, but we’ll have to see if it will arrive for the full MW3 release.

While you can’t detect all enemies outside of your view, you can take advantage of gear, such as the Engineer Vest, Killstreaks, and other items, to mark an opponent’s location or equipment.

Now that you know how to get the L/R Detector (High Alert), you can find out how to get the Overkill perk to maximize your loadout. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 content.