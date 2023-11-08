Modern Warfare 3 is finally out this week, following a week or campaign early access. Once you jump into multiplayer, you’ll want to know how to play split screen in MW3 with their friends or family.

How to Play Split Screen in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

You will be able to select split screen to play Modern Warfare 3 online with friends. Modern Warfare 2 (2022) allowed you and a friend to matchmake together with a few caveats. These still apply, meaning you’re forced to play team game modes and that free-for-all is off the table, which is understandable. You’ll also need to have two accounts with PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass.

How to Set Up Split Screen in Modern Warfare 3

Split screen has two applications in Modern Warfare 2, and it works the same in Modern Warfare 3. Local Multiplayer and Online Multiplayer. As the names suggest, Local Multiplayer will be a game setup for you and your friend to duke it out in a split screen 1v1 or anything similar. Online restrictions do not apply. Online Multiplayer, however, requires both accounts to have online enabled through PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass/Gold.

Local Multiplayer

Jump onto Modern Warfare 3 and head into the ‘Multiplayer’ menu.

Create a local game

Sign into a different account with a second controller, then press X or A for the respective controller versions.

Player 1 should be able to set up a game with bots, choose the map, change settings, and customize the lobby.

Hit start and enjoy!

Online Multiplayer

Sign into Modern Warfare 3 with an account linked to Game Pass or PS Plus.

Sign into a second account with a different controller, again linked with Game Pass or PS Plus.

Player 1 should jump into Multiplayer and Player 2 needs to hit X or A on their controller to join the lobby.

Player 1 can now jump into whatever game mode they wish.

Does Modern Warfare 3 Have Split Screen Multiplayer in the Campaign?

Modern Warfare 3 does NOT have a split screen option for its campaign.

Previously, Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard did not have the option either. As such, it’s safe to assume Activision won’t suddenly add the feature without announcing it months prior.

Historically though, the franchise has had instances of implementing split screen. Many of us will covet the memories on the couch surrounded by friends running through the Call of Duty campaigns; sharing one single TV, split into four tiny quadrants as we played a game of Mike Myers or a Free-For-All. I’m sure almost everyone has a fond memory of split screen and what it means to sit beside friends.

You should be all set to jump into Split Screen multiplayer in Modern Warfare 3 with your friend or family on the couch beside you.