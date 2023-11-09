Since the original Modern Warfare days, one thing that you would notice first when looking at the scoreboard is players’ prestige rank. You are sweaty, and you want people to know it. We are going to explain how to prestige in Modern Warfare 3 so you can show off the fruits of your questionable time investments as well.

Modern Warfare 3 Prestige Explained

We predict Prestige will become available at the start of Season 1, as it did in MW2. Activision has hinted about what prestige will get you in MW3 and how it works in this blog post and during the CoD Next showcase. Alhough Activision hasn’t officially revealed much, we can infer a few things from some of their posts. Here is what we have learned so far.

A lot of content will carry forward from MW2 to MW3, but rank won’t be one of them. That means you will have to grind your rank from zero in MW3 to get Prestige. However, the system should remain the same as in MW2. You won’t have any progression resets, just a continuous grind of levels.

The number of Prestige ranks should also remain the same. Players can expect five Prestige ranks to be added at the start of Season 1, with four additional ranks added each season. You should start preparing mentally for that 250 level grind right now since it won’t be easy.

Image Source: Activision

Prestige Rewards in MW3

Rewards should also remain the same. Animated avatars and badges, challenges that reward calling cards at every prestige level, and an animated calling card every five prestige levels. Battlepass Tier Skips and Double Battlepass XP Tokens can be expected as well.

That sums up all the information we have right now on how to prestige in Modern Warfare 3. We will keep you posted as soon as new updates become available.

Meanwhile, read this article on the Best MTZ-556 Loadout to prepare yourself for that multiplayer action. Continue to follow Twinfinite for all the latest news and guides related to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.