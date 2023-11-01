All Modern Warfare 3 Operators – How to Unlock Them All

Across Modern Warfare 2’s lifecycle, we have been blessed with plenty of striking and bizarre Operators. Modern Warfare 3 intends to continue the trend, so we have compiled a list of all the new playable characters you can get your hands on in MW3.

How To Unlock All Modern Warfare 3 Operators

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 3 introduces 25 new Operators that can be unlocked through in-game challenges or purchased in-store.

SpecGru Operators (13):

Price: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase. Ghost: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase. Blueprint (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Initially available. Rocket (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Initially available. Byline: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. Scorch: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies. Ripper: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies. Pathfinder: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge. Warrior: Available after purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment “Warrior” Pack, available Nov. 10.

Available after purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment “Warrior” Pack, available Nov. 10. Riptide: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. BBQ: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. Jabber: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge. Jet: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

KorTac Operators (12):

Warden: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase. Makarov: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase. Blaze (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Initially available. Thirst (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Initially available. Alpine: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. Enigma: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. Bantam: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. Doc: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge. Raptor: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. Corso: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge. Swagger: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer. Lockpick: Available on PlayStation only when preordering the Digital Standard or Vault Edition.

These 25 Operators are not the only ones that will bolster the already brimming pool, as you can customize over 90 different Operators across both MW3 and MW2.

Do MW2 Operators Carry Over to MW3? Answered

All Operators from Modern Warfare 2 will carry forward to MW3 so you can dunk on enemies in style as Skeletor or the Mother of Hatred Lilith.

Some Operators are instantly accessible from the Carry Forward initiative that will come with you from Modern Warfare 2. Locked Operators can be unlocked via in-game challenges, achievements or purchased in-store.

That’s a wrap on our guide covering all the Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock them. Be sure to check the other Call of Duty-related content below for more guides, updates, and news.