How to Get Skeletor Operator in Warzone & MW2

Halloween is just around the corner, and Call of Duty is dead-set on bringing the community a host of horror-themed operators, blueprints, and crossovers to celebrate. One interesting crossover may not be what you expect…

How to Get Skeletor Operator Skin in Warzone & MW2

On Sept. 27, Activision officially revealed Season 6. The patch brought a host of new changes, including new maps, weapons, and tons of promises for the Halloween mid-season on October 17th. Most importantly, Activision unveiled the new operators. Skeletor was one such operator revealed, but before any of us can jump into a game screaming ‘By the power of Grey Skull!’ we must wait for his release on Oct.17.

After this point, the boney-faced villain should be unlockable through the same methods one would use to gain access to other Operator skins. This might mean playing the game and completing challenges, but could also entail dropping some cash on the cosmetics.

What Comes With the Skeletor Operator? Explained

As for why you should nab the Skeletor Operator skin in MW 2 and Warzone 2, the reasons are varied

In addition to the Skeletor Operator itself, you also gain access to some evil sorcery–themed Blueprints and Emblems. Activision has not yet shared the contents to this bundle, but by their own standards you can expect a 2,400 CoD points price tag and a host of collectibles. We’ve also got our fingers crossed for a He-Man operator skin on the horizon if this one proves popular.

That’s everything we know about how to get the operator skin for Skeletor in Warzone and MW2. Be sure to watch out for the mid-season dropping on October 17th and, as always, be confident in the knowledge that your purchase will carry forward to MW3. For more on the new season, check out our relevant links down below.