How to Get Diablo 4 Operator Skins Lilith & Inarius in Warzone & MW2

This may have been a surprise for some, for others, it’s the most expected crossover event in history. Halloween is just around the corner and Warzone & MW2 Season 6 begs the inclusion of fan-favorite Diablo characters. What a hellish delight! Time to take your soul in hand and add these Diablo 4 operator skins in Warzone and MW2.
How to Get Lilith and Inarius Operator Skin in Warzone & MW2
Season 6 drops tons of new content and promises a swath of events to come in the mid-season update on October 17th. It was here that Lilith and Inarius were revealed to the public. The popular Diablo 4 characters are set to drop onto the Call of Duty store and are expected to have the usual 2,400 CoD point price tag.
Lilith
The Burning Hells arrive in time for the Haunting. Deploy as the Daughter of Hatred and the Creator of Sanctuary. Those who conquered the Daughter of Hatred in Diablo 4 can descend to the Earth one more time.
This Bundle Includes:
- Lilith Operator Skin
- Blood Petal Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint
- Eternal Conflict SMG Weapon Blueprint
- Daughter of Hatred Finishing Move.
- Wretched Death Vehicle Skin
- Altar of Lilith Weapon Charm
- Lilith’s Call Sticker
- Lilith’s Throne Loading Screen
- Summon Lilith Emblem
Inarius
Drop in as the fallen archangel Inarius.
This bundle includes:
- Inarius Operator Skin
- Fallen Angel SMG Weapon Blueprint
- Heaven’s War Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint
- Inarius Impaling Finishing Move
- Heaven’s Castaway Vehicle Skin
- Cathedral of Light Weapon Charm
- Rogue Angel Sticker
- Archangel Loading Screen
- World Father Emblem
That’s everything we know about how to get the Diablo 4 Lilith and Inarius operator skins in Warzone 2 and MW2. Be sure to watch out for the mid-season dropping on October 17th and, as always, be confident in the knowledge that your purchase will carry forward to MW3.