How to Get Diablo 4 Operator Skins Lilith & Inarius in Warzone & MW2

This may have been a surprise for some, for others, it’s the most expected crossover event in history. Halloween is just around the corner and Warzone & MW2 Season 6 begs the inclusion of fan-favorite Diablo characters. What a hellish delight! Time to take your soul in hand and add these Diablo 4 operator skins in Warzone and MW2.

How to Get Lilith and Inarius Operator Skin in Warzone & MW2

Season 6 drops tons of new content and promises a swath of events to come in the mid-season update on October 17th. It was here that Lilith and Inarius were revealed to the public. The popular Diablo 4 characters are set to drop onto the Call of Duty store and are expected to have the usual 2,400 CoD point price tag.

Lilith

The Burning Hells arrive in time for the Haunting. Deploy as the Daughter of Hatred and the Creator of Sanctuary. Those who conquered the Daughter of Hatred in Diablo 4 can descend to the Earth one more time.

This Bundle Includes:

Lilith Operator Skin

Blood Petal Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Eternal Conflict SMG Weapon Blueprint

Daughter of Hatred Finishing Move.

Wretched Death Vehicle Skin

Altar of Lilith Weapon Charm

Lilith’s Call Sticker

Lilith’s Throne Loading Screen

Summon Lilith Emblem

Inarius

Drop in as the fallen archangel Inarius.

This bundle includes:

Inarius Operator Skin

Fallen Angel SMG Weapon Blueprint

Heaven’s War Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Inarius Impaling Finishing Move

Heaven’s Castaway Vehicle Skin

Cathedral of Light Weapon Charm

Rogue Angel Sticker

Archangel Loading Screen

World Father Emblem

That’s everything we know about how to get the Diablo 4 Lilith and Inarius operator skins in Warzone 2 and MW2. Be sure to watch out for the mid-season dropping on October 17th and, as always, be confident in the knowledge that your purchase will carry forward to MW3.