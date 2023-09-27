CoD Warzone & MW2 Season 6 Download & Install Size, Explained

As you gear up for Call of Duty’s latest update, it’s essential to know Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6’s download size to set enough time aside for the installation process. On top of that, Activision has indicated that this patch is larger than the previous seasonal events, so you’ll need to prepare yourself even more to accommodate its substantial size. Luckily, we’re here to help by explaining how much space is needed for Season 6 and why it requires more space than usual.

What Is the Download Size for Warzone & MW2 Season 6?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 requires at least 30 GB for console users, while PC players are looking at 39 GB.

Based on our experience, the PS5 version requires 28.577 GB of free space while the PC version mandates around 38.20 GB. With this in mind, you’ll most likely need to set aside a considerable amount of time to download the file, regardless of your platform.

Past updates like Seasons 3 and 4 were much smaller than Season 6’s required space, mostly ranging from 10 to 12 GB. However, Season 5 Reloaded exhibited a massive increase, with console users needing 60 GB of space. The current season is no different, as more content arrives for the spooky season.

Why Is CoD Warzone & MW2 Season 6 Download Size Bigger?

The reason why Season 6 is more extensive than past versions is due to Activision’s preparations for the Modern Warfare 3 Beta. You can also factor in the seasonal content along with it, increasing its size substantially.

Aside from the console version, PC users will need more space for the update since it is required for the patch copying process. However, it is only a temporary allowance and will not count as an additional download. While the MW3 launch draws near, you may expect other large-scale updates to prepare players for the upcoming transition.

That covers everything you need to know about the MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 download size, and you can learn more about the update by checking out the full patch notes. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.