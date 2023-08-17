All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Changes: Treyarch, “Open World”, Warzone Map & More

Details on Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies are not out in the open, with fans of the undead mode guaranteed something to satiate their appetite when it drops. Here are the key details and everything we know about MW3 Zombies to this point.

MW3 Zombies Details

Treyarch Developed

The first thing to say is that, despite it being a Modern Warfare game and developed by Sledgehammer Games, MW3’s Zombies will be developed by the mode’s creators – and true veterans – Treyarch.

There were questions over whether MW3 would have Zombies for that reason, but after its confirmation by Activision, a Treyarch led mode seemed obvious – especially given how they’ve gotten involved with other modes, like Ranked Play.

“Open World” Warzone Map

That’s right, MW3 is promising the largest Zombies map in Call of Duty history – and it’ll reportedly be the new Warzone map that’s dropping with Modern Warfare 3 itself. There will be 4 squads, up to 6 players per squad.

While it’ll be adapted for a MW3 setting, it will fit into the Treyarch Zombies narrative and, as confirmed by Call of Duty on Twitter / X, it’ll let players squad up with other squads too.

Ready up for an open-world PvE extraction survival Zombies experience against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history 🔥



🧟 A Dark Aether Zombies story set in the Modern Warfare universe.

🤝 Team up with other squads vs. massive hordes

🚁 Complete Missions. Survive.… pic.twitter.com/gsSvDaBbDM — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 17, 2023

DMZombies?

For the first time, CoD’s Zombies will also incorporate extraction and open world aspects. That means Buy Stations, Ammo Depots, Wall Buys, Mystery Boxes and the classic Pack-A-Punch mechanic.

Players will also be tasked with extracting with rewards, much like they do in the current DMZ mode. It marks a change from the survival-based Zombies of old, where players were guaranteed to die eventually (that was the only way matches ended).

We don’t know if exfil choppers will make their way into Zombies’ maps, but it’s very much unchartered territory for the undead mode.

There’s bound to be more on Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies soon, so check back for the latest. In the meantime, get ready to go up against hoards of the undead.