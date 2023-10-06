All Weapons in CoD Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3 features a new lineup of weapons that can ultimately shape your journey with the latest CoD installment. Each gun will play out differently with various types of players, whether they are stealthy soldiers or someone who prefers to go out guns blazing. In this guide, we’ll show you all the available weapons in MW3 Beta to give you a better idea of what to expect within the collection.

Available Weapons in MW3 Beta

All Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

SVA 545

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

MTZ-556

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

MCW

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

MTZ-762

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

BAS-B

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All SMGS in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Rival-9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

AMR9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Striker

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Riveter

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Lockwood 680

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Holger 26

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Pulemyot 762

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

MTZ Interceptor

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

MCW 6.8

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Longbow

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

KV Inhibitor

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Handguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

WSP Stinger

Image Source Activision via Twinfinite

Renetti

Image Source Activision via Twinfinite

COR-45

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Launchers in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

PILA

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You can try to reach the max level cap to access most of the collection, but some guns will not be available since they may be tied to the official release of Modern Warfare 3. Players can still get their hands on a ton of tools with the Beta as long as they get to Level 4 for customized loadouts.

Each tier in the level progression will provide you with new weapons, including the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle at Level 10 and the SVA 545 Assault Rifle at Level 19. Like previous CoD installments, you can earn blueprints to earn another variation of a particular gun, typically featuring a pre-made loadout with an exclusive design.

Those who max out a weapon can try out MW3’s new Aftermarket Parts feature, showcasing bonus materials that could potentially conjure up an entirely new gun blueprint. You can also expect an expansion to the weapon collection with Beta Weekend Two and the full release, considering that the current version only exhibits a select few.

That covers everything you need to know about all Modern Warfare 3 Beta weapons. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our picks of the best Killstreaks.