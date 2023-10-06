All Weapons in CoD Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3 features a new lineup of weapons that can ultimately shape your journey with the latest CoD installment. Each gun will play out differently with various types of players, whether they are stealthy soldiers or someone who prefers to go out guns blazing. In this guide, we’ll show you all the available weapons in MW3 Beta to give you a better idea of what to expect within the collection.
- Available Weapons in MW3 Beta
- All Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All SMGS in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All Handguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
- All Launchers in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
All Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
SVA 545
MTZ-556
MCW
All Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
MTZ-762
BAS-B
All SMGS in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
Rival-9
AMR9
Striker
All Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
Riveter
Lockwood 680
All LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
Holger 26
Pulemyot 762
All Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
MTZ Interceptor
MCW 6.8
All Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
Longbow
KV Inhibitor
All Handguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
WSP Stinger
Renetti
COR-45
All Launchers in Modern Warfare 3 Beta
PILA
You can try to reach the max level cap to access most of the collection, but some guns will not be available since they may be tied to the official release of Modern Warfare 3. Players can still get their hands on a ton of tools with the Beta as long as they get to Level 4 for customized loadouts.
Each tier in the level progression will provide you with new weapons, including the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle at Level 10 and the SVA 545 Assault Rifle at Level 19. Like previous CoD installments, you can earn blueprints to earn another variation of a particular gun, typically featuring a pre-made loadout with an exclusive design.
Those who max out a weapon can try out MW3’s new Aftermarket Parts feature, showcasing bonus materials that could potentially conjure up an entirely new gun blueprint. You can also expect an expansion to the weapon collection with Beta Weekend Two and the full release, considering that the current version only exhibits a select few.
That covers everything you need to know about all Modern Warfare 3 Beta weapons. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our picks of the best Killstreaks.