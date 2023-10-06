Call of Duty

All Weapons in CoD Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Let's light up the battlefield.

Carbon Fate Assault Rifle in MW3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 3 features a new lineup of weapons that can ultimately shape your journey with the latest CoD installment. Each gun will play out differently with various types of players, whether they are stealthy soldiers or someone who prefers to go out guns blazing. In this guide, we’ll show you all the available weapons in MW3 Beta to give you a better idea of what to expect within the collection.

Available Weapons in MW3 Beta

All Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

SVA 545

SVA 545 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

MTZ-556

MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

MCW

MCW Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

MTZ-762

MTZ-762 Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

BAS-B

BAS-B Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All SMGS in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Rival-9

Rival-9 Submachine Gun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

AMR9

AMR9 Submachine Gun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Striker

Striker Submachine Gun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Riveter

Riveter Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Lockwood 680

Lockwood 680 Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Holger 26

Holger 26 Light Machine Gun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Pulemyot 762

Pulemyot 762 Light Machine Gun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

MTZ Interceptor

MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

MCW 6.8

MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Longbow

Longbow Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

KV Inhibitor

KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Handguns in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

WSP Stinger

WSP Stinger Handgun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source Activision via Twinfinite

Renetti

Renetti Handgun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source Activision via Twinfinite

COR-45

COR-45 Handgun in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

All Launchers in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

PILA

PILA Launcher in Modern Warfare 3
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You can try to reach the max level cap to access most of the collection, but some guns will not be available since they may be tied to the official release of Modern Warfare 3. Players can still get their hands on a ton of tools with the Beta as long as they get to Level 4 for customized loadouts.

Each tier in the level progression will provide you with new weapons, including the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle at Level 10 and the SVA 545 Assault Rifle at Level 19. Like previous CoD installments, you can earn blueprints to earn another variation of a particular gun, typically featuring a pre-made loadout with an exclusive design.

Those who max out a weapon can try out MW3’s new Aftermarket Parts feature, showcasing bonus materials that could potentially conjure up an entirely new gun blueprint. You can also expect an expansion to the weapon collection with Beta Weekend Two and the full release, considering that the current version only exhibits a select few.

That covers everything you need to know about all Modern Warfare 3 Beta weapons. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our picks of the best Killstreaks.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments