Best MW3 Zombies Weapons, Ranked

The meta-weapon selection has certainly changed since the last Zombies mode, with past overpowered guns being nerfed and new additions taking over. We’re here to rank the best MW3 Zombies weapons to maximize your journey in Operation Nightmare.

10. Scorcher

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

It may be a shock to see a Wonder Weapon placed at the bottom of the list, but the Scorcher, unfortunately, doesn’t fit the bill. What makes the gun tough to handle is the fact that it can take a bit to charge up, and it isn’t necessarily suitable for the higher Tier levels. Don’t get me wrong; the Scorcher is still an incredible new weapon with powerful attacks, and you can, by all means, take it with you if you’re lucky enough to find it.

The Wonder Weapon also relies on Modern Warfare 3’s RNG mechanics, making it difficult to obtain, which is another why I had to rank it so low.

9. Tactical Negotiator

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Shotguns will undoubtedly come in handy during the many close-quarter battles of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. However, this class feels relatively nerfed with CoD’s recent entry, forcing players to rely on other types. But, if you are looking for a decent shotgun, the Tactical Negotiator is your best bet, blowing the enemies away with a single bullet.

The only catch is that the weapon can only be found at the formidable Legacy’s Fortress after you collect the keycard from the Mercenary Convoy or Camp. Of course, this will require an extra set of steps compared to the rest on the list, yet it’s entirely worth it once you pick this bad boy up. It does come with a nice bonus damage rate thanks to its rarity type, giving you more power for your attacks.

8. Wunderwaffe DG-2

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 has made its epic return to MW3’s Zombies mode, allowing players to have more control over the massive hordes of zombies. While its chain-link attacks can help you take down groups of enemies in a pinch, the weapon doesn’t do much damage in the higher tier levels. The Wonder Weapon’s main use is all about crowd control, but you shouldn’t rely on it for boss eliminations.

Unlike the Scorcher, the Wunderwaffe DG-2 features a Schematic that permits you to take it into battle before starting the session. That way, players don’t have to search for it or depend on the RNG of the Mystery Box.

7. Pulemyot 762

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

In the world of MW3 Zombies, you’re going to need all the bullets you can get to be able to withstand each match. That’s where the LMG Pulemyot 762 comes in to give the player enough magazine capacity for these never-ending fights, with its base spec of 100 rounds. Once you are able to Pack-a-Punch it, you’ll unlock an even more devasting weapon that will surely get you through the various Threat zones.

But, as you may expect from an LMG, you’ll need to sacrifice some mobility and handling to harness the gun. Luckily, Operators can try to boost their speed through the obtainable perks, and you can get them for free using Mister Peeks Easter Eggs.

6. RPK

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

During my time in DMZ, the RPK was a reliable tool that consistently helped me out in my time of need, and now it once again proves worthy in CoD’s latest entry. The reason why it is one of the best weapons in MW3 Zombies is due to its powerful attacks and precise accuracy. You should have no problem killing all the enemies, whether at a distance or up close.

Most LMGs are the best weapons to use in Zombies mode, based on their magazine capacity alone. On top of that, the Pack-a-Punch version can increase these mechanics, especially for the RPK.

5. FTAC Siege

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Handguns may not seem like a suitable option for Zombies mode, yet the FTAC Siege put those thoughts to rest. The weapon already gained some hype during Modern Warfare 2, and it’s starting to gain even more momentum in MWZ thanks to its SMG-like features. Since you’ll be moving around a lot in MW3 Zombies, the handgun will give you plenty of mobility to dodge those quick attacks.

Compared to the others in this category, the FTAC Siege’s fire rate and round capacity have been enhanced sustainably, making it almost too easy to take down enemies. You can also take advantage of it while downed, as opposed to larger guns like Assault Rifles and LMGs.

4. RGL-80

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The RGL-80 launcher is another crowd-control weapon that can get rid of loads of zombies through its explosive grenades. Its attacks almost function the same as a Ray Gun, covering a considerable amount of range. Then, the launcher can be taken up a notch with Pack-a-Punch and a higher rarity level.

Many players have considered the RGL-80 to be one of the best MW3 Zombies weapons, and I can certainly concur with its overpowered features. Even more so, unlocking the launcher’s exclusive Zombie Camo Challenges is reasonably easy, no matter where you are on the Urzikstan map.

3. PDSW 528

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If I had to pick a personal favorite gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, then it would hands down be the PDSW 528. It has one of the most rounds in the game, with up to 400 through the Pack-a-Punch ability. Not only do you not have to worry about reloads, but you can also move around swiftly with its outstanding mobility and handling.

I can’t tell you how many times the PDSW 528 has saved me in the brutal tier levels, and now I’m starting to reconsider changing my Multiplayer loadout to keep the ball rolling.

2. Ray Gun

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

It comes as no surprise to see the fan-favorite Ray Gun make this list of the best MW3 Zombies weapons. The Wonder Weapon is truly wondrous through its explosive powers that completely blow the enemies away. With a couple of shots, you’ll instantly kill Special or Elite opponents, along with the hordes of zombies surrounding them.

Don’t even get me started with the Pack-a-Punch Ray Gun that makes these takedowns go by in a flash. The only issue is that it can be tricky to get without its Schematic, but I have gotten lucky a few times by simply finding them in caches.

1. Crossbow with Bright Blaze Bolts

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Taking the top spot is the Crossbow, which many players have considered to be the most overbuffed weapon in MW3 Zombies. Using the thermite bolts, you’ll do a ton of damage with one shot, eradicating any zombies or bosses that stand in your way. And, if you don’t take my word from it, you can see a perfect example of the Marksman Rifle’s true power when Twitter user Elvis COD annihilated a Mega Abomination with it in under a minute.

With this in mind, the Crossbow will work in every Threat tier, primarily at the maxed Pack-a-Punched level. You can also enhance it further with Ammo Mods, like the Brain Rot’s Toxic Damage or the fiery Napalm Burst.

That covers our ranking of the best MW3 Zombies weapons, and you can continue on the undead journey by checking out our tips and tricks guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more MWZ content.