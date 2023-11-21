Where to Find Special or Elite Zombies in MW3 Zombies

Compared to past Zombies entries, Modern Warfare 3 has many different enemy types in the various Tier levels. Several objectives will be based around Special or Elite zombies, and we’re here to explain what they are and how to find them.

What Are Special or Elite Zombies in MW3?

Special or Elite zombie kills primarily involve the enemies: the Mangler, the Mimic, and the Disciple, found in Eliminate the Bounty Contracts or roaming around higher Threat levels. However, if you are participating in the Shocked Act 2 mission, you must only kill randomly encountered Special types that are not associated with the Bounty quests.

Image Source: Activision

You’ll most likely need to take down Special or Elite opponents for the Zombies Camo Challenges, but a few main campaign missions include these undead creatures. Bosses like the Stormcaller or Warlord may also count toward these kills, bringing on an extra set of challenges in their formidable environments.

As you may expect, MW3 Zombies players must be prepared for these brutal fights due to the enemy’s overpowered abilities. I highly recommend Pack-a-Punching your weapon to make the process easier and grabbing a few useful perks to receive some buffs.

How to Kill Special Zombies in MW3 Shocked Mission

Although most tasks involve Special or Elite zombies, the Shocked mission only focuses on randomly found Special types that must be taken down with the Dead Wire Ammo Mod. You can search for these enemies by participating in the Escort Contract in order to kill the Mangler. The Eliminate the Bounty Contracts won’t count toward this objective, hence why the Elite types are not a part of this quest’s description.

Image Source: Activision

Other than the Contracts, I recommend traveling to the Medium or High Threat levels since the Special zombies frequently spawn there, especially near its outer ring. Players must also ensure that the stun effect has impacted the opponent before the elimination, or else it won’t count for the Shocked mission. Thus, if you have an overpowered weapon in the Low Threat level, you may want to go to a higher tier for it to work correctly.

Those having difficulty with the Electric Damage requirement can utilize the Vault Edition’s Soul Harvester weapon to produce a similar effect. That way, you don’t have to go searching for the Dead Wire Ammo Mod.

That does it for our guide on how to find Special or Elite zombies in MW3. For more MWZ help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Toxic Damage kills.