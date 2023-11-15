Some challenges in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies require you to get kills with electric weapons. There are a few ways you can go about this, so keep reading to find out how to do electric damage in MW3 Zombies.

How to Get Kills With Electric Damage in MWZ

When it comes to dealing Electric damage in Modern Warfare 3, there are a few options available to you. We’ve ordered these methods from the easiest to execute on top to the hardest on bottom. There are also some methods that I have yet to test out personally on the bottom. We’ll be trsting them and will update this guide accordingly soon, but you can try them out yourself in the meantime and see whether they fit with your playstyle.

Image Source: Activision via Call of Duty Blog

Equip Dead Wire Ammo Mod

Dead Wire ammo mod is the most reliable method for completing this mission.

It modifies your weapon so that its bullets now deal electric damage. You can find it by clearing Aether Nests around the map and opening the caches inside. They also drop from Reward Rifts after completing Contracts. If you find the schematic for this mod, you can craft it and finish the mission in minutes.

Use Tesla Storm Field Upgrade

The Tesla Storm field upgrade is another way you can get electric damage kills. However, it’s much less reliable than going with the Dead Wire, and the field upgrades have a long cooldown. You also don’t unlock it until level 50, which means you won’t be able to use it if you’re just starting out.

Consume Elemental Pop Soda

A more sporadic and situational method is to drink an Elemental Pop Soda. Once you drink it, your weapon will have a chance to deal random elemental damage on hit. Soda vending machines can be found around the map if you want to solve the missions this way.

Equip Shock Stick

Shock Stick is a tactical weapon that deals electric damage. You might get a couple of kills this way, but it’s the worst method of all due to its forcing you to fight enemies close-up. If you have one equipped and remember to use it for a kill, good. Otherwise, don’t bother.

Untested Methods

I have yet to use the Wunderwaffe DG-2 and the new Scorcher wonder weapons. They seem to deal electrical damage, which would make them useful for this mission. Being relatively hard to acquire, they would still be somewhat low on this list.

Hopefully this helps you to complete Electric damage kills missions in Modern Warfare 3 with less issues. If you are unsure about mechanics in MW3 Zombies or how to pack-a-punch your weapon, we have all that and more on Twinfinite, and you can find all of our latest guides down below.