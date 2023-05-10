How to Unlock FTAC Siege & GS Magna in MW2 & Warzone 2

Image Source: Activision

Although the handgun selection of MW2 and Warzone 2 has been relatively limited, two new additions have been added thanks to Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded. You’ll be able to use these weapons to take down the competition swiftly and maximize your movement speeds through their easy handling. Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the FTAC Siege and GS Magna in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to Get FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

The FTAC Siege handgun can be unlocked by completing one of the following methods in MW2 or Warzone 2:

Get 50 Hipfire kills using a handgun

Extract the weapon in DMZ

Purchase the FTAC Siege in the in-game store

The pistol primarily excels in rapid-fire rates and accelerated movement speed, best for close-quarters combat.

Aside from buying the FTAC Siege through the store bundle, you can get it completely free by achieving the in-game challenge of 50 Hipfire eliminations with a handgun. Players can either equip this particular weapon type in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode or Warzone 2’s Battle Royale to finish this quest quickly.

Those unfamiliar with Hipfire should note that this requires them to shoot without an aim, so be sure not to enter this point of view when firing. You can also check out our best pistols guide to make the challenge more accessible, given that this task allows you to choose any handgun.

DMZ players can get their hands on the FTAC Siege while looting around Ashika Island, Al Mazrah, and Building 21 maps. However, you must Exfil successfully by surviving the round with the gun in your backpack.

How to Get GS Magna in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

The GS Magna follows a similar unlocking system as the FTAC Siege, yet it does feature a new challenge with a specific gun. You can acquire the weapon through one of the following techniques in Call of Duty’s various multiplayer modes:

Get 30 headshot Operator kills using the .50 GS

Extract the gun in DMZ

Buy the GS Magna through the in-game store.

If you are a .50 GS handgun master, you’ll have an easy time getting the GS Magna as long as you eliminate enemies through headshots. Players can utilize the weapon’s high-damage rate and recoil control to reach this objective, as well as equip the necessary attachments for the best performance.

Like the FTAC Siege, you can acquire the pistol in DMZ or the in-store bundle. Then, once players unlock the gun, they can test it out in the Firing Range.

The GS Magna is a force to be reckoned with, as it is efficient in Damage, Mobility, and Handling. You can boost the performance of this handgun further by holding down the trigger and unleashing a powerful shot against your opponent.

That does it for our guide on how to unlock the FTAC Siege and GS Magna in MW2 and Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get the Deployable Buy Station.

