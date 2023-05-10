How to Get Deployable Buy Station in Warzone 2 & How it Works

Image Source: Infinity Ward

With the new Reloaded part of the third season, fresh gear and items have been added to the battle royale. These will certainly give players a solid leg up if they can find them. We have scoured the maps to bring you the information you’ll need. Here’s how to get the Deployable Buy Station in Warzone 2 and how it works.

Where to Find Deployable Buy Station

The Deployable Buy Station is a Field Upgrade, similar to the Munitions Box or Trophy System. Just like either one of those, it can be found in any suitable loot container in the game.

Image Source: Infinity Ward

The chance of this is rather small, but it’s the most reliable way. There’s a possibility they can be found in Supply Drops, but that is a far more risky method. If you find one of these early in a game, it’s best to hang onto it for when you have enough money to make it worthwhile.

How Do Deployable Buy Stations Work

Normal Buy Stations are at set locations on the map where you can buy perk packages, gear, and weapons. As they are set locations, anyone can figure out where they are, so they become dangerous places to hang out. There is also the issue of being too far from one and being unable to make that distance.

Image Source: Infinity Ward

The Deployable Buy Station comes in the form of a grenade that you throw out, and a Buy Station will drop wherever you throw it. However, using the grenade to call one in will make you extremely visible. The grenade emits a green smoke that will most certainly give you away regardless of where you place it.

For that reason, it is best to use these only on the edges of the circle when you are unlikely to be attacked from behind. They function the exact same as normal Buy Stations.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to get the Deployable Buy Station in Warzone 2 and how it works. For more tips on surviving out in the Warzone, check out our links below.

