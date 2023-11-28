How to Find Disciples in MW3 Zombies

If you’ve been attempting to clear out the brutal camo challenges or Story Missions, you’ll likely need to eliminate special or elite enemy types. Unfortunately, the Disciple locations are the most challenging to find, and we’re here to show you a few ways to narrow down the search.

MW3 Zombies Disciple Locations

Disciple locations can be found at the following areas in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Eliminate the Bounty Contracts in Medium or High Threat zones.

Around the outer rim of the Medium tier.

Boathouse near Orlov Military Base.

Those participating in Story Missions must kill a Disciple with the Eliminate the Bounty Contract, which can only be done in the higher Threat zones. Keep in mind that the Low level will not trigger their appearance, as this tier solely works for Manglers or Mimics.

Of course, going into the more dangerous tier zones comes with its own sets of challenges, so you’ll need to prepare beforehand with Pack-a-Punch and perks. Once that’s squared away, you can make your way to the Contract, but you may need to do this a few times until you get the one designated for the Disciple. I found it best to cancel the Contracts with different enemy types to save myself some time.

Other than that, I’ve had some luck exploring around the main highway of the Medium Threat zone, which harnesses a ton of Disciple locations. As long as you are in the higher tiers, spotting a few of them should be easy while traveling about.

Another good place to find the Disciples in MW3 Zombies is by sending a transmission to H7 near a boathouse. I made the mistake of sending it during my early stages and was met with a surprise when the elite opponent decided to show up. Even though it was challenging at the start, the transmission offers an easy way to trigger a Disciple location, which is always guaranteed to spawn.

You can spot the boathouse near Orlov Military Base at the I1 coordinates:

Once you go inside, you must interact with the phone on the TV to trigger a fight with the enemy.

How to Defeat Disciples in MW3 Zombies

The tricky thing about the Disciples is their annoying regeneration ability that can either be used to deplete your health or on zombies. That means players must focus their attention on the Disciple first and then start taking down the rest of the horde.

Just like Thor says, you’ll need to go for the head when it comes to this elite type, so do your best to keep your aim steady. If you are having trouble with your gun, you can check out our ranking of the best MW3 Zombies weapons to get your hands on a robust tool.

The Disciples also have the ability to fly, and they will zoom over to you when you least expect it. Again, it’s best to ensure that you are fully stocked in armor and any other gear, or you may end up falling into the enemy’s hands.

That does it for our guide on how to find Disciples in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.