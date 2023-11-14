How to Complete Automated Backup in MW3 Zombies

The Act 1 Tier 3 Automated Backup mission continues the adventures of Operation Deadbolt, requiring you to place a special attachment on turrets. So, if you aren’t sure how to complete this objective, here’s what steps you need to take.

MW3 Zombies: Automated Backup Guide

The Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Automated Backup mission mandates players to place Ammo Mod Circuit Boards on three Deadbolt Turrets. Now, you may wonder what these modifications actually are since there is a wide variety of them to choose from.

First things first: Ammo Mod Circuit Boards function and look similar to the basic Ammo Mods you can attach to your weapons; specifically, the same ones that can freeze, ignite, or brain-rot the zombies. However, the boards are designed for the turrets and will showcase a different icon with a noticeable circuit outline. Take, for example, the Brain Rot Turret Circuit, which resembles its corresponding Ammo Mod.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You may get these items confused with the general Turret Circuit, which will not have an icon of an Ammo Mod. Turret Circuits do not count for the Automated Backup. We’ve tested it ourselves, and it didn’t register.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players must gradually obtain the Ammo Mod Circuit Boards with each match and then interact with the Deadbolt Turret as soon as they’ve found one. Unfortunately, you cannot exfil with these items, so you’ll need to utilize them while you can or else you’ll lose out on progress.

How to Get Ammo Mod Circuit Boards in MW3 Zombies

You can find Ammo Mod Circuit Boards through the following methods:

Loot staches

Complete Contracts and check the Reward Rift

Clear out Infested Strongholds

Finding the circuit boards will require some RNG, but you can try to complete any Contracts or other objectives to hopefully trigger their spawn. Infested Strongholds are your best bet, with their lootable staches that frequently provide you with special items like the ammo mod.

Of course, you can do general looting to find these objects, so you can explore the map as much as you want. I recommend going to the Deadbolt Turret as soon as you locate one so as not to waste any more time.

Where to Find Deadbolt Turrets in MW3 Zombies

Deadbolt Turrets will be marked with a turret icon on the map, typically scattered in random areas. You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding these weapons considering at least one of them is in each location.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

When you place the Ammo Mod Circuit Boards on the Deadbolt Turrets, they will immediately activate and begin shooting down zombies. You can leave after this, as the quest does not mandate you to do anything else outside of that.

That covers everything you need to know about how to complete the Automated Backup mission. For more help on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Schematics.