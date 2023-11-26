Battle Rifles are usually just Assault Rifle clones that all toggle their fully automatic setting to gun foes down with 60-round mags. The Sidewinder is an exception to this rule and is a BR that must be tuned for single-shot gunfights. For this reason, here is the best Sidewinder loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Sidewinder Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Sidewinder Attachments

The Sidewinder is initally the worst Battle Rifle during Modern Warfare 3’s launch due to its unforgiving recoil, harsh gunkick, and less-than-stellar accuracy.

That is not to say, however, the Sidewinder cannot be a good weapon. I struggled intensely with this weapon as I leveled it up, but once I found the right attachments I felt the Sidewinder contending with some of the best weapons in the game. Unlike other Battle Rifles, the Sidewinder is tuned to be a single-shot rifle as the full-auto mode is almost entirely uncontrollable.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : BORE-490

: BORE-490 Barrel : Tempus Predator Precision Barrel

: Tempus Predator Precision Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Stock : SL Warforged Precision Stock

: SL Warforged Precision Stock Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector

Not until I combined all the above attachments did I finally see some success with the Sidewinder, so for those trying to level up the weapon, do so with this in mind. But for those that are ready, we have the Bore-490 muzzle to heavily reduce the vertical and horizontal recoil. Our Tempus Predator Precision Barrel further helps land crucial shots with better recoil control and increases its range. Precision is the reoccurring name in our list as we tack on the SL Warforged Precision Stock to cement the Sidewinder’s ability to take off heads at any range, especially when paired with the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip.

Together, these four attachments ensure this weapon can fight back against the best, but must sacrifice a significant amount of handling and mobility. This sacrifice is a must for the Sidewinder to be even slightly useful in a Multiplayer environment. Finally, we have the Mk. 3 Reflector as our clean optic to tie off the entire package.

Best Sidewinder Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

In Modern Warfare 3, we are treated to a revamped version of the perk system. Perks now take the form of specific pieces of body armor that you can mix and match like usual. The Sidewinder, as discussed, isn’t a very mobile weapon, but thanks to some perks, we can strengthen some of these weaknesses.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The best gloves in the game are undoubtedly the Quick Grip Gloves. They give you the ability to swap to your sidearm at a moment’s notice, often resulting in scoring a kill when it would otherwise be your death. The Sidewinder’s lack of mobility and handling in CQC can be helped with this perk. Climbing Boots are perfect for increasing your mobility to allow faster rotations and the use of vertical angles. Finally, the Tac Mask gives you some much-needed safety against Flashbang/Concussion equipment.

Best Sidewinder Equipment

We want our equipment to ensure our loadout is sound. To do this we want to pick the right Vest that will help the Sidewinder perform in the chaos of multiplayer.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest increases Tac Sprint duration and recharge time to keep you on the move and racking up kills. Our lethal equipment is the Breacher Drone, the brand-new flying bomb that can score some easy takedowns. Flashbangs are here to flush out any campers and the ACS is the perfect strategic equipment to secure points in Domination or Hardpoint.

And there you have it, the best Sidewinder Loadout for Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to check out all the Call of Duty related content below.