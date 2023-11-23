It may not be the best BR but it still packs a punch.

Battle Rifles are a class of weapon that were meant to be single-shot rifles but in recent times have been moved to be Assault Rifles in all but name. Let’s take a look at the best MTZ-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 to see if that still holds true.

Best MTZ-762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Best MTZ-762 Attachments

The MTZ-762 is a high-powered battle rifle that may be the weakest in its category due to its strong and bouncy recoil. Landing shots with this weapon isn’t the easiest BR to control and for that reason, it ranked lowest on our tier list.

Still, the MTZ-762 has a high damage profile and superior handling than its counterparts, we need to facilitate an easier recoil pattern and ensure you can land those shots.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Bore-490

: Bore-490 Underbarrel : Breun Pivot Vertical Grip

: Breun Pivot Vertical Grip Stock : EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Everything we are trying to do here is to ensure the MTZ-762 has a manageable recoil so we start with the Bore-490 muzzle that decreases vertical recoil significantly. The Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip and the EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock both decrease gunkick, recoil, and increase accuracy. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector removes visual clutter and the 30 Round Mag keeps us in the fight for longer.

Best MTZ-762 Perks

In Modern Warfare 3 we are treated to a revamped version of the perk system. Perks now take the form of specific pieces of body armor that you can mix and match like usual. The MTZ-762 is already the most mobile battle rifle so we want to add on some perks that will continue to present that strength.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The best gloves in the game are undoubtedly the Quick Grip Gloves. They allow you to swap to your sidearm at a moment’s notice, often resulting in scoring a kill when it would otherwise be your death. Climbing Boots are perfect for increasing your mobility to allow faster rotations through vertical angles you may not have had access to before. Finally, the Tac Mask gives you much-needed safety against Flashbang/Concussion equipment.

Best MTZ-762 Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 equipment has gone under no additional tweaks except one single difference: adding the ‘Vest.’ Vests give players bonuses similar to perks and often tie off any given loadout.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest increases Tac Sprint duration and recharges time to keep you on the move and racking up kills. Our lethal equipment is the Semtex for some clutch objective kills and ease of use. The Flashbang can halt an enemy push or flush out any camper, so it can be extremely versatile. The ACS is a brand new field equipment specifically for objective-based game modes like Hardpoint or Domination.

And there you have it, the best MTZ-762 Loadout for Modern Warfare 3.