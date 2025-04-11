Exploring the large house and creating new rooms is exciting enough, but then you come across areas locked by codes or passwords. Some of these rooms contain computer terminals that can be accessed with a special password, but what is this password and where do you find it? Read on to find out how to hack the Security Terminal in Blue Prince.

How to Access the Security Terminal in Blue Prince

If you have access to the Security room in Blue Prince and have found the computer terminal, you are probably wondering what the password is. To find the password yourself, you will first need to have access to two things:

The Commissary – a room you can draw up.

A Magnifying Glass – an item you find in a room like the Closet or the Attic, or buy one when it is available in the Commissary.

Image by Twinfinite

The Commissary is a shop-type room in Blue Prince where you can buy items such as gems, keys, and useful tools. As you face the counter, there is a staff noticeboard behind you. Check out the notice board and look at the posts pinned there.

What is the Security Terminal Password in Blue Prince

One of these posts has the security terminal password scribbled out. Use the magnifying glass to inspect the password and see what it says. You will see that the password is SWANSONG. Thankfully, this password never changes and once you know it, you can access the computer terminal in the Security room in every run-through of Blue Prince.

Image by Twinfinite

This password will grant you access to the Security room terminal where you can do various things:

Control all other terminals you have found during this run-through.

Find a glossary of terms.

Emails with puzzles hints and storylines.

Order something to be delivered to the Commissary for all future run-throughs.

There are computer terminals in the Security room, Office, Laboratory, and the Shelter. When you craft these rooms and have access to these computers, the Security password will give you access to each one without having to backtrack.

In future run-throughs, it is always worth entering the password at the Security terminal whenever possible. That way you always have access to all terminals and emails in Blue Prince.

