The Parlor in Blue Prince offers a logic puzzle that may make your brain melt trying to work it out! Find out more about this tricky puzzle room in Blue Prince, and how you can figure the Parlor puzzle out each time.

How to Solve the Parlor Puzzle in Blue Prince

When you are drafting rooms in Blue Prince, the Parlor will feature quite often. The Parlor is a puzzle room, meaning there are treasures to uncover if you can solve the puzzle inside. The puzzle in the Parlor room uses logic, similar to the old ‘one door lies and the other tells the truth’ puzzle you may know already. Instead of two doors, however, the Parlor contains three boxes. Inside one of the boxes are gems, an essential item to help you draft more rooms in Blue Prince.

The rules of the puzzle are:

At least one box shows a true statement

At least one box shows a false statement

Only one box contains gems

On the desk opposite the boxes is a letter explaining the rules and a wind-up key. You can only use the key once, on one box, so you must choose wisely. Sometimes the clues aren’t at all obvious, so take your time to figure out which box is the correct one.

The puzzle gets trickier as each day passes. The first puzzle will be simple enough and usually reads:

Blue Box: This box is the black box

White Box: This box is the blue box

Black Box: The box that claims to be black has the gems

As two of those boxes (white and blue) are showing false statements, we know that the black box is telling the truth. Therefore the blue box, claiming to be black, has the gems.

If you want to make this puzzle easier as the days go on and the clues become harder, you can get yourself an Upgrade Disk. This allows you to choose and modify a room and select three perks to have with you permanently. One of these is the addition of another Wind-Up Key, which is super useful if you choose the wrong box. Eventually, you will be able to unlock a trophy achievement for this puzzle room by solving it 40 times.

