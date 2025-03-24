Windfall Shipment and Signal Redirector Location in Atomfall

One of the satisfying progression loops in Atomfall involves opening new sectors of the vast Interchange network, and the Signal Redirector is vital to achieving this. While there are several ways to get this lucrative item, unlocking the Windfall shipment remains the most traditional path. We’ll take you through every step towards finding the Signal Redirector and the location of the Windfall shipment in Atomfall.

Obtaining the Windfall Key

The typical way players find out about the confidential Windfall crate, aside from randomly discovering it, is through the ‘Protocol’s Secrets’ lead from the June quest. Check out our full quest guide detailing June’s secret cache here if you haven’t completed it yet and need some help. After finishing the quest, June’s lead takes you to the Skethermoor zone in search of a B.A.R.D. safe room containing some VERY confidential secrets.

—DISCLAIMER—

Before venturing forth into the Skethermoor region, it’s recommended players first gain the trust of Captain Sims so his Protocol troops don’t shoot upon entering the zone. This guide shows a couple of the best ways to gain the favor of Captain Sims.

There’s an entrance to Skethermoor right here in Wyndham to the southeast. The exact coordinates are 36.3 E, 77.5N. I’ve also shown the exact map location in the screenshot below:

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

With quest markers turned off, it can be difficult to find the specific bunker within Skethermoor containing Protocol’s secrets. There is one hint, however, on the Skethermoor map; a rumored location to the right of the Wyndham entrance in Skethermoor. This location is indeed the B.A.R.D. bunker containing the secrets. You’ll know the bunker by the unique drainage system and ‘Access 13’ notation on the bunker entrance. The coordinates to the bunker are 38.1E, 77.4N.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Now that you’re inside the bunker (or Protocol Workshop as it’s officially called now), the hard part begins. Even with the favor of Captain Sims, Protocol troops within secret bunkers shoot any who enter, including Sims sympathizers. There are no fewer than a dozen troops inside, so make sure you’re well-stocked and ready for a fight.

The room containing the quest item is accessed through a restroom to the right. From the entrance, turn right and follow the hall straight until you see some toilets. Look right and go through the tight crawl space.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

The crawl space is a safe zone where enemies can’t find you, so be sure to heal and save. Go forward to find the corpse of someone named ‘Windfall’.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

This Windfall fella has the Windfall keycard on him along with a note about a top-secret Windfall Shipment. This shipment is where you need to go next to complete the quest and obtain your illustrious reward.

Finding the Windfall Shipment and Signal Redirector

The rumored location of the next bunker will now be marked on your map. It’s through a well-populated legion of Protocol soldiers stationed around some outposts. Head through the blockade filled with old cars and avoid the landmines past the gates. If you’ve gained the trust of Captain Sims, going straight through Protocol camps shouldn’t be an issue, but they will shoot you if you haven’t. The bunker is next to a farm standing on its own surrounded by some wire. The exact coordinates are 41.3E, 74.9N.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Being seen entering the bunker initiates combat, so avoid Protocol patrols hanging around the area. Even when they’re stationed right in front, it’s possible to sneak past and into it unseen.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Unlike the last bunker, this one’s much easier to get what you need and get out without conflict. Take the first door on the left and go inside.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

No enemies are in this room so shut the door behind you. The Windfall Shipment (or ‘Crate’ as it’s now termed) is along the wall to the end of the room. Use the Windfall Keycard on the Windfall shipment crate and you’ll find some amazing loot inside. Don’t forget to grab the three Training Stimulants behind the crate on the shelf.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

The Signal Redirector is a core quest item that opens various paths within the Interchange. It’s also used to shut off turrets and other electronics, vital for late-game missions. There is another Signal Redirector in Atomfall within the Skethermoor prison, but this one is easier to obtain first and bypasses other quests.

Now that you’ve completed the full June quest chain and obtained the Signal Redirector, why not check out my guide on fighting the dread patrol robots within Atomfall?

