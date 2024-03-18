Are you ready to test your Nintendo knowledge? We have 40 questions all based on the history of Nintendo, the consoles and games you love. Find out if you are a Nintendo nerd with our Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz!
Recommended Videos
Take The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz Here!
The trivia quiz starts easy and gets progressively trickier as you go on. Do you think you will manage to answer them all right? Or will some of our harder questions trip you up? Let’s find out!
The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz
This may just be the toughest Nintendo trivia quiz yet!
1 of 40
Who is this?
Image via Nintendo
2 of 40
True or False: The Nintendo DS was the first Nintendo console to have touch screen capabilities?
Image Credit: Nintendo
3 of 40
Who was Mario's first nemesis?
4 of 40
True or False: Wario and Waluigi are brothers
5 of 40
Where is Mario from?
6 of 40
What does 'DS' in Nintendo DS stand for?
7 of 40
How many fingers does Yoshi have on each hand?
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
8 of 40
In what game did we first meet Daisy?
9 of 40
What year saw the release of the first Super Mario game?
Image Source: Nintendo
10 of 40
How many levels were there in the original Super Mario Bros. game?
Image Source: Nintendo
11 of 40
How many Zelda games have 'Link' in the title?
12 of 40
Which Legend of Zelda game was released in April 2000?
Image source: Nintendo via Zelda Universe
13 of 40
What do Goron's like to eat most?
Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite
14 of 40
What is the name of the talking boat in The Wind Waker?
15 of 40
In which game does Link first turn into an animal?
Image source: Nintendo via Zelda Universe
16 of 40
What type of animal is Kapp'n in Animal Crossing?
Image Source: Nintendo
17 of 40
What is the name of the fox art dealer?
Image Source: Nintendo
18 of 40
Which Animal Crossing villager is known for saying "Stay fresh!"
Image Source: Nintendo
19 of 40
What is the maximum number of bridges allowed on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island?
Image Source: Nintendo
20 of 40
What is the name of the ghost who appears at night in Animal Crossing?
Image Source: Nintendo
21 of 40
In Pokemon, what type is Eelektross weak to?
Image Source: Pokemon Company
22 of 40
True or False: Zeraora is an Electric-Fighting type Pokemon
Image Source: Pokemon Company
23 of 40
Name this Pokemon:
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
24 of 40
What Pokemon evolves from Galarian Meowth?
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
25 of 40
True or False: Lampent evolves with Fire Stone
Image Source: Pokemon Company
26 of 40
Who is the final boss in Pikmin Adventures?
Image Source: Nintendo
27 of 40
What was the Purple Pikmin's original color?
Image Source: Nintendo
28 of 40
Which Pikmin are immune to elemental hazards?
Image source: Nintendo
29 of 40
In Pikmin 3, which Pikmin type do you find last?
Image Source: Nintendo
30 of 40
Where do you find Rock Pikmin in Pikmin 3?
31 of 40
Before he became the Lord of Darkness in Castlevania, what was Dracula's name?
Image Source: Konami
32 of 40
Richter's catchphrase in Castlevania is...
Image Source: Konami
33 of 40
True or false: Soma wields the power of dominance
Image Source: Konami
34 of 40
Dracula physically appears as the final boss in all Castlevania games except:
Image Source: Konami
35 of 40
In Castlevania, Dracula has the following ability:
36 of 40
True or False: Nintendo was founded in 1970
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
37 of 40
Mario was originally named Mr. Video and which other name?
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite
38 of 40
Which year did the first NES game release?
39 of 40
True or False: Donkey Kong was the first NES game released
40 of 40
Which was the least popular Nintendo console?
So what score did you score in our Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz? Are you pleasantly surprised or bitterly disappointed? If you want to try again just click to refresh the quiz and see if you can remember the answers from last time.
Share the quiz with your friends and compare scores to see who can wear the Nintendo nerd badge of honor! Who will make Mario proud and who is the Waluigi of the group?
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.