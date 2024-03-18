Are you ready to test your Nintendo knowledge? We have 40 questions all based on the history of Nintendo, the consoles and games you love. Find out if you are a Nintendo nerd with our Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz!

Take The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz Here!

The trivia quiz starts easy and gets progressively trickier as you go on. Do you think you will manage to answer them all right? Or will some of our harder questions trip you up? Let’s find out!

The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz This may just be the toughest Nintendo trivia quiz yet! 1 of 40 Who is this? Image via Nintendo Luigi Mario Toad Yoshi 2 of 40 True or False: The Nintendo DS was the first Nintendo console to have touch screen capabilities? Image Credit: Nintendo True False 3 of 40 Who was Mario's first nemesis? Donkey Kong Bowser 4 of 40 True or False: Wario and Waluigi are brothers False True 5 of 40 Where is Mario from? Helsinki, Finland Naples, Italy Brooklyn, New York London, U.K 6 of 40 What does 'DS' in Nintendo DS stand for? Dynamic Standard Digital Screen Dirty Sandwich Dual Screen 7 of 40 How many fingers does Yoshi have on each hand? Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite 5 2 4 3 8 of 40 In what game did we first meet Daisy? Mario Tennis Super Mario Bros. 2 Super Mario Land Mario Party 9 of 40 What year saw the release of the first Super Mario game? Image Source: Nintendo 1979 1985 1991 1983 10 of 40 How many levels were there in the original Super Mario Bros. game? Image Source: Nintendo 34 42 40 32 11 of 40 How many Zelda games have 'Link' in the title? 1 2 4 3 12 of 40 Which Legend of Zelda game was released in April 2000? Image source: Nintendo via Zelda Universe The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 13 of 40 What do Goron's like to eat most? Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite Rocks Weeds Cats Baked apples 14 of 40 What is the name of the talking boat in The Wind Waker? King of Yellow Sands King of Red Lions King of Blue Tigers King of White Waters 15 of 40 In which game does Link first turn into an animal? Image source: Nintendo via Zelda Universe Breath of the Wild A Link to the Past The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 16 of 40 What type of animal is Kapp'n in Animal Crossing? Image Source: Nintendo Llama Turtle Badger Dog 17 of 40 What is the name of the fox art dealer? Image Source: Nintendo Redd Basil Arthur Sly 18 of 40 Which Animal Crossing villager is known for saying "Stay fresh!" Image Source: Nintendo K.K. Slider Tom Nook Ursula Inkwell 19 of 40 What is the maximum number of bridges allowed on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island? Image Source: Nintendo 15 4 6 10 20 of 40 What is the name of the ghost who appears at night in Animal Crossing? Image Source: Nintendo Gary Frightful Steve Wisp Ghoulie 21 of 40 In Pokemon, what type is Eelektross weak to? Image Source: Pokemon Company Ground None All of them Grass 22 of 40 True or False: Zeraora is an Electric-Fighting type Pokemon Image Source: Pokemon Company False True 23 of 40 Name this Pokemon: Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite Beautifly Venomoth Volcarona Masquerain 24 of 40 What Pokemon evolves from Galarian Meowth? Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite Growlithe Perrserker Arcanine Persian 25 of 40 True or False: Lampent evolves with Fire Stone Image Source: Pokemon Company True False 26 of 40 Who is the final boss in Pikmin Adventures? Image Source: Nintendo Titan Dweevil Monochromatic Pinchipede Emperor Bulblax Plasm Wraith 27 of 40 What was the Purple Pikmin's original color? Image Source: Nintendo Grey Black White Pink 28 of 40 Which Pikmin are immune to elemental hazards? Image source: Nintendo Rock and Glow Yellow and Rock Glow and Bulbmin Winged and Purple Bulbmin and Puffmin 29 of 40 In Pikmin 3, which Pikmin type do you find last? Image Source: Nintendo Winged Rock Yellow Blue 30 of 40 Where do you find Rock Pikmin in Pikmin 3? Kingdom of Beasts Giant's Hearth Twilight River Garden of Hope 31 of 40 Before he became the Lord of Darkness in Castlevania, what was Dracula's name? Image Source: Konami Mathias Cronqvist Elias Hawthorne Vlad Dracule Phillip de Montford 32 of 40 Richter's catchphrase in Castlevania is... Image Source: Konami "You are as ugly as the day is long!" "May your soul rot in the darkness from whence it came!" "Begone, evil one! You shall not see another day!" "Die, monster! You don't belong in this world!" 33 of 40 True or false: Soma wields the power of dominance Image Source: Konami True False 34 of 40 Dracula physically appears as the final boss in all Castlevania games except: Image Source: Konami Circle of the Moon, Dawn of Sorrow, Lament of Innocence, Curse of Darkness Lament of Innocence, Aria of Sorrow, Dawn of Sorrow, Harmony of Dissonance Aria of Sorrow, Curse of Darkness, Order of Shadows, Ecore of the Night Harmony of Despair, Lament of Innocence, Grimoire of Souls, Moonlight Rhapsody 35 of 40 In Castlevania, Dracula has the following ability: Dominus Anger Magical Dread Demonic Fury Dark Inferno Power of Manifestation 36 of 40 True or False: Nintendo was founded in 1970 Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite True False 37 of 40 Mario was originally named Mr. Video and which other name? Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite Mr. Handyguy Mr. Jump Jumpman Mark The Plumber 38 of 40 Which year did the first NES game release? 1983 1979 1990 1985 1988 39 of 40 True or False: Donkey Kong was the first NES game released True False 40 of 40 Which was the least popular Nintendo console? Nintendo 64 Wii U Gamecube Wii Continue Continue Play again

So what score did you score in our Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz? Are you pleasantly surprised or bitterly disappointed? If you want to try again just click to refresh the quiz and see if you can remember the answers from last time.

Share the quiz with your friends and compare scores to see who can wear the Nintendo nerd badge of honor! Who will make Mario proud and who is the Waluigi of the group?

For more Nintendo quiz fun, why not also find out which starter Pokemon you are or see how much you know about shiny Pokemon. Or perhaps test your knowledge and see if you can identify the NES, SNES or Game Boy Color from the game screenshots!

