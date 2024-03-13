Category:
Quiz
Pokemon

Which Starter Pokemon Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Ever wondered which Pokemon you would be if you had a Mystery Dungeon moment? Now you can find out!
Image of Grace Black
Grace Black
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 06:49 am
20 most iconic pokemon from ruby and sapphire

Pokemon is a franchise with over a thousand different lovable creatures to admire. Among the most well-loved are the various starter Pokemon, which operate as partners given to trainers at the beginning of an adventure. Each Region has three different starter Pokemon to choose from, consisting of the Fire, Water, and Grass Types. However, with so many different starter Pokemon in existence now, it’s often a fun thought to consider which of them you’d be most likely to be.

Recommended Videos

Ever wondered which reflection you’d see staring back at you in a puddle if you had a Mystery Dungeon moment and awoke suddenly in Pokemon form? Or perhaps you’re just curious to see which starter you synergize with most. No matter the reason, you can check your results below. What are you waiting for? It’s time to start the starter Pokemon quiz and answer ’em all to find out!

Starter Pokemon Quiz

Which Starter Pokemon Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Which starter Pokemon did you get? Maybe it was from a generation after you first started playing, and you want to try again. If so, be sure to dive back in and tweak your answers to see which starter you get on a second attempt!

For more fun quizzes like this, check out which Naruto village you belong to. You can also find out which iconic gaming mascot you are!

related content
Read Article Pokemon Go Codes (March 2024)
Pokemon Go event
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Pokemon
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Mar 13, 2024
Read Article 10 Cutest Dark Type Pokemon That Are Endearingly Edgy
Cutest dark type Pokemon
Category: Features
Features
Nintendo
Nintendo
Pokemon
Pokemon
10 Cutest Dark Type Pokemon That Are Endearingly Edgy
Grace Black Grace Black Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Palworld Controls Guide For Controller and Keyboard
Start screen in Palworld.
Category: Guides
Guides
Pokemon
Pokemon
Palworld Controls Guide For Controller and Keyboard
Nenad Milićević Nenad Milićević Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon Go Codes (March 2024)
Pokemon Go event
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Pokemon
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Mar 13, 2024
Read Article 10 Cutest Dark Type Pokemon That Are Endearingly Edgy
Cutest dark type Pokemon
Category: Features
Features
Nintendo
Nintendo
Pokemon
Pokemon
10 Cutest Dark Type Pokemon That Are Endearingly Edgy
Grace Black Grace Black Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Palworld Controls Guide For Controller and Keyboard
Start screen in Palworld.
Category: Guides
Guides
Pokemon
Pokemon
Palworld Controls Guide For Controller and Keyboard
Nenad Milićević Nenad Milićević Feb 2, 2024
Author
Grace Black
Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for one year and in the games industry for two years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.