Which Starter Pokemon Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Pokemon is a franchise with over a thousand different lovable creatures to admire. Among the most well-loved are the various starter Pokemon, which operate as partners given to trainers at the beginning of an adventure. Each Region has three different starter Pokemon to choose from, consisting of the Fire, Water, and Grass Types. However, with so many different starter Pokemon in existence now, it’s often a fun thought to consider which of them you’d be most likely to be.

Ever wondered which reflection you’d see staring back at you in a puddle if you had a Mystery Dungeon moment and awoke suddenly in Pokemon form? Or perhaps you’re just curious to see which starter you synergize with most. No matter the reason, you can check your results below. What are you waiting for? It’s time to start the starter Pokemon quiz and answer ’em all to find out!

Starter Pokemon Quiz

Which starter Pokemon did you get? Maybe it was from a generation after you first started playing, and you want to try again. If so, be sure to dive back in and tweak your answers to see which starter you get on a second attempt!

