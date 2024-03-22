Dragon’s Dogma 2 gives you a small selection of starting vocations (classes) at the start of the game, but not all are created equal. So, today, we’re going to discuss the best starting vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Which Starting Vocation to Choose in Dragon’s Dogma 2

For the best starting vocation, it’s safe to say choosing what you enjoy from a gameplay standpoint will never be a bad idea. That said, you’ll want to properly prepare to dive into Dragon’s Dogma 2, and a part of that prep is deciding what to play. Like the first Dragon’s Dogma, you are given the choice of four starting vocations when you make your character and main pawn:

Mage

The Mage is your spell-casting class, and the most balanced one in the game in terms of the kinds of spells you’ll be using. While you do have your various elemental damage spells, you’ll also have access to buffing spells, and even healing spells—which are incredibly useful for keeping you and your pawns alive during extended fights.

What makes being a Mage the best is the pure versatility of your various spells and how they can benefit your group as a whole.

Archer

The second of the two ranged starting vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 sacrifices slingable spells for sharp metal projectiles. Unlike the Mage, Archers are primarily damage dealers who are designed to attack from afar. With that in mind, you are unlikely to be hurt or killed as often as the melee classes since you are constantly keeping a safe distance.

An Archer might be the best choice if you want to maximize your time staying alive and supporting your more melee focused pawns with consistent damage.

Thief

The Thief is similar to the Archer, but like with two short, almost entirely metal arrows as their weapons, whose gameplay consists of shanking enemies from a very intimate distance. As such, don’t be surprised to find yourself constantly climbing all over enemies big and small and stabbing their weak points.

What makes the Thief the best choice is not only their impressive melee damage and quick strikes, but their ability to get the heck out of dodge with their speedy dashes and jumps.

Fighter

Last, but not least, the Fighter is the closest vocation to a Tank that you will initially have access to. The Fighter’s sword and shield combo is effective at blocking attacks and keeping you alive when you’re as close to enemies as Thieves are. Additionally, since you’re an acting tank for your group, you can keep enemy aggro off of your pawns, which opens up opportunities for them to get some solid damage done.

It’s for that reason that the Fighter might be the best choice for you when you choose your first vocation.

For more like this, check out our review of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

