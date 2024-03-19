Category:
5 Best Ways to Prepare for Dragon’s Dogma 2

It won't be long now!
Ali Taha
Published: Mar 19, 2024 07:23 am

At the time of this writing, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is less than a week away from release. While it’s nice to distract yourself from counting the endless minutes between now and then, preparing yourself for this next big RPG is a good idea. Here are the five best ways to prepare for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Upgrade Your Hardware

The Nvidia RTX 4090 splash art
Image Source: Nvidia

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a huge modern RPG with incredible vistas. As such, it may be a good time to give your gaming device of choice a tune-up or upgrade. If you have a current-gen console, then you’re likely stuck between a locked 30fps frame rate and an unlocked frame rate that could reach 60 fps.

However, if you’re on a PC, I would recommend upgrading your hardware to something newer. Especially to newer hardware that can handle DLSS 3.0. Thankfully, the recommended specs for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are fairly modest, only requiring at least a 10th gen I7 and RTX 2080.

Play Dragon’s Dogma 1

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
Image Source: Capcom via Steam

Playing the first Dragon’s Dogma is a viable way to acquaint yourself with the gameplay you can expect from its sequel. Dragon’s Dogma and the sequel share a bunch of features and some are being expanded upon. So you’re certain to get a really good sense of what you can expect when playing the first game as you prepare for the second.

In general, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is still a fun game in its own right. Even if you are playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, the first is still worth playing. Especially for the vocations that exist in the first game that don’t in the second. Speaking of…

Study Up on DD2’s Vocations

The four basic vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features 10 vocations, which are Dragon’s Dogma 2’s classes, and they are worth learning about before the game releases. I say this not just because vocations affect how you play, but also because you will choose your main pawn’s vocation as well and theirs should complement yours. Dragon’s Dogma 2’s vocations are thankfully unique and diverse.

You can choose a vocation that is more standard like the Fighter or Archer, or choose something far more interesting like the Trickster or Mystic Spearhand. In this instance, knowledge is power!

Create Your Character & Pawn

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has already released its own character creator ahead of the game’s release! This character creator is being heralded as one of the best character creation modes in any game. Lots of people have made iconic characters that exist in popular culture, from Shaggy, to Geralt of Rivia, and even the main cast of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The reason it is worthwhile to dive into this character creator early is because you get to create your character (or characters) as well as your main pawn. You can then take these straight into Dragon’s Dogma 2 when it comes out! I hope more role-playing games will do this kind of thing in the future.

Clear Your Schedule!

A fighter attacking a goblin in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an all-engrossing open world RPG. As such, you will want to get some time off so you can enjoy the game with as few distractions as possible. If you can’t get time off the usual way by asking ahead of time, maybe you’ll come down with a nasty cold for a few days. However, doing this requires that you have some sick pay or PTO stocked up.

You will want snack and dinner plans in place as well. Additionally, make sure you’ve let your significant other know about the time you’re taking to enjoy this fantastic new experience.

For more articles like this, check out our other pieces covering Dragon's Dogma 2.

Ali will flex his gaming and freelancer skills to cover them extensively. He started off writing features for Game Rant but found a better home here on Twinfinite. While Ali waits for the next Monster Hunter title, he enjoys publishing his progression fantasy novels as an indie author.