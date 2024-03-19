5 Best Ways to Prepare for Dragon’s Dogma 2

At the time of this writing, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is less than a week away from release. While it’s nice to distract yourself from counting the endless minutes between now and then, preparing yourself for this next big RPG is a good idea. Here are the five best ways to prepare for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Upgrade Your Hardware

Image Source: Nvidia

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a huge modern RPG with incredible vistas. As such, it may be a good time to give your gaming device of choice a tune-up or upgrade. If you have a current-gen console, then you’re likely stuck between a locked 30fps frame rate and an unlocked frame rate that could reach 60 fps.

However, if you’re on a PC, I would recommend upgrading your hardware to something newer. Especially to newer hardware that can handle DLSS 3.0. Thankfully, the recommended specs for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are fairly modest, only requiring at least a 10th gen I7 and RTX 2080.

Play Dragon’s Dogma 1

Image Source: Capcom via Steam

Playing the first Dragon’s Dogma is a viable way to acquaint yourself with the gameplay you can expect from its sequel. Dragon’s Dogma and the sequel share a bunch of features and some are being expanded upon. So you’re certain to get a really good sense of what you can expect when playing the first game as you prepare for the second.

In general, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is still a fun game in its own right. Even if you are playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, the first is still worth playing. Especially for the vocations that exist in the first game that don’t in the second. Speaking of…

Study Up on DD2’s Vocations

Image Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features 10 vocations, which are Dragon’s Dogma 2’s classes, and they are worth learning about before the game releases. I say this not just because vocations affect how you play, but also because you will choose your main pawn’s vocation as well and theirs should complement yours. Dragon’s Dogma 2’s vocations are thankfully unique and diverse.

You can choose a vocation that is more standard like the Fighter or Archer, or choose something far more interesting like the Trickster or Mystic Spearhand. In this instance, knowledge is power!

Create Your Character & Pawn

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has already released its own character creator ahead of the game’s release! This character creator is being heralded as one of the best character creation modes in any game. Lots of people have made iconic characters that exist in popular culture, from Shaggy, to Geralt of Rivia, and even the main cast of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The reason it is worthwhile to dive into this character creator early is because you get to create your character (or characters) as well as your main pawn. You can then take these straight into Dragon’s Dogma 2 when it comes out! I hope more role-playing games will do this kind of thing in the future.

Clear Your Schedule!

Image Source: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an all-engrossing open world RPG. As such, you will want to get some time off so you can enjoy the game with as few distractions as possible. If you can’t get time off the usual way by asking ahead of time, maybe you’ll come down with a nasty cold for a few days. However, doing this requires that you have some sick pay or PTO stocked up.

You will want snack and dinner plans in place as well. Additionally, make sure you’ve let your significant other know about the time you’re taking to enjoy this fantastic new experience.

For more articles like this, check out our other pieces covering Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more