12 years later and the Dragon’s Dogma sequel is finally launching. Now, the launch of such a large RPG will surely come with questions, so today we’re breaking it all down in our Dragon’s Dogma 2 launch FAQ.

Recommended Videos

What is Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player open-world RPG in the truest sense of those terms. The world feels alive in a way that other open-world RPGs rarely do. It commits to a world where NPCs and highly varied enemies go about their business and interact organically throughout the 24-hour day-night cycle. This sequel to the 12-year-old cult classic expands upon that original title’s vision in almost every way.

The Pawn system where you have AI companions is expanded and more helpful from moment to moment. You can climb on, and forcefully ride, larger enemies and even attack from that precarious perch. All while the combat is real-time, fast-paced, and above all, challenging. On top of many attacks, abilities, and spells, the game has classes called vocations.

What Platforms is Dragon’s Dogma 2 On?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on PC’s Steam platform, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S.

How to Pre-Order Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes in two different pre-order formats. Firstly, you have the standard edition that comes with a quartet of superior weapons for a slightly easier start. Additionally, the pre-order bonus for the Deluxe edition comes with those weapons and a Ring of Assurance. Beyond the pre-order bonus, the Deluxe edition also comes with the following

Explorer’s Camping Kit – Lets you camp and rest in the wilderness.

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Item that lures Harpys.

Heartfelt Pendant – An item that raises morale with a certain NPC.

Ambivalent Rift incense – Changes pawn settings.

Makeshift Gaol Key – Allows escape from gaol.

Art of Metamorphosis – A character editor.

Wakestone – Raises the dead back to life.

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom tunes

1500 Rift Crystals – Points that let you purchase stronger pawns in the Rift.

Can You Create Your Own Character?

Image Source: Capcom via Steam

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows you to fully create your own character. You also can fully create your very own main pawn that travels with you and levels with you as your primary companion. Not only that, but the character creator allows you to make up to five main characters and five main pawns for you to store.

You can actually make them right now with the stand-alone character creator on Steam, which also lets you transfer said characters to Dragon’s Dogma 2 upon its release.

How Big is Dragon’s Dogma 2’s World?

The size of Dragon’s Dogma’s world has been hotly debated. Over time, players came to a consensus that Dragon’s Dogma 1’s world is roughly 1/4th to 1/2 the size of The Elder Scrolls Oblivion and Skyrim, which isn’t exactly small given Dragon’s Dogma’s verticality. Luckily, the developers stated that Dragon’s Dogma 2’s world size is four times that of Dragon’s Dogma.

That size roughly translates to Dragon’s Dogma 2 being around twice as big as Skyrim with a whole new region compared to the first game. That’s alongside everything else likely being expanded by width and/or by height.

Is There Multiplayer and What is the Max Party Size?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player game that you can play online and offline. There won’t be any multiplayer at launch and it’s unlikely for the devs to add it in at a later date. Instead, because every player makes their own pawn, you go online through the Rift and can use other player’s pawns in your team of three pawns.

Likewise, your pawn will accompany other players on their journeys and return to you with more knowledge of the game, quests, and environment, like some kind of asynchronous leveling and knowledge system. Playing offline is a bit more limited, mainly because you can’t access other players’ pawns and yours can’t learn about the game through other players’ journeys.

Is There Fast Travel?

There is fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, it is rather limited to a rare currency. The only other option you will have is to ride in an NPC’s cart as it travels between big locations—and rather slowly at that. Additionally, cart riding (as I’m dubbing it) is also subject to monster encounters, which will be a regular occurrence given the always-active monster population of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s world.

Image Source: Capcom

What are Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Vocations (Classes)?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features ten varied and distinct vocations. There are four base vocations that are a bit more basic and broad in nature:

Archer : This vocation uses a bow and arrows to attack foes from a distance and provides support to the team.

: This vocation uses a bow and arrows to attack foes from a distance and provides support to the team. Fighter : A melee-focused defensive fighter that uses one-handed weapons alongside a shield. Their abilities are a mix of offensive and defensive.

: A melee-focused defensive fighter that uses one-handed weapons alongside a shield. Their abilities are a mix of offensive and defensive. Mage : This is your basic magic-caster class. Spells range from elemental offensive spells to buffs to healing spells.

: This is your basic magic-caster class. Spells range from elemental offensive spells to buffs to healing spells. Thief: The most agile basic vocation. Picking the Thief lets you dual wield weapons, sneak, and use quick combo abilities.

Then, there are the more advanced vocational classes. These vocations offer much more unique play styles with some of the most creative class designs I’ve ever seen in an RPG. They are as follows:

Warrior : This vocation is like the Fighter, but instead of a one-hand weapon and shield, you get access to large two-handed weapons. The vocation also features large powerful attacks that can be charged, like the greatsword from Monster Hunter World and Rise.

: This vocation is like the Fighter, but instead of a one-hand weapon and shield, you get access to large two-handed weapons. The vocation also features large powerful attacks that can be charged, like the greatsword from Monster Hunter World and Rise. Sorcerer: The Sorcerer is a more advanced and focused magic casting class. The spells from this vocation are more powerful and take longer to cast since they can summon meteors and tornados.

The Sorcerer is a more advanced and focused magic casting class. The spells from this vocation are more powerful and take longer to cast since they can summon meteors and tornados. Magick Archer : Magick Archers are a unique mix of the Archer and Mage. Your bow attacks are charged with magic and have special magical properties. These magical effects allow for skills that let your arrows track targets or hit the same target multiple times.

: Magick Archers are a unique mix of the Archer and Mage. Your bow attacks are charged with magic and have special magical properties. These magical effects allow for skills that let your arrows track targets or hit the same target multiple times. Mystic Spearhand : As the name suggests, the Mystic Spearhand has access to a double-bladed polearm. However, like the Magick Archer, this vocation gives you some melee abilities with the weapon alongside magical abilities like telekinesis.

: As the name suggests, the Mystic Spearhand has access to a double-bladed polearm. However, like the Magick Archer, this vocation gives you some melee abilities with the weapon alongside magical abilities like telekinesis. Trickster : The Trickster is your melee buff and debuff vocation. Abilities allow you to trick enemies with illusions with your flail which also acts as an incense burner called a Censer.

: The Trickster is your melee buff and debuff vocation. Abilities allow you to trick enemies with illusions with your flail which also acts as an incense burner called a Censer. Warfarer: Dubbed the jack-of-all-trades vocation, this class lets the player use every weapon and learn some abilities of all other vocations. This is going to be your most flexible vocation.

For more like this, check out our more detailed piece on Dragon’s Dogma 2’s vocations. We’ve also got a Rise of the Ronin launch FAQ and MLB The Show 24 launch FAQ.