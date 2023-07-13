All Ultra Unfair Codes in Roblox (July 2023)

There’s a wealth of anime-inspired games on Roblox and Ultra Unfair is one of them. Loosely based on the UnOrdinary manga web cartoon, the game is action-focused, set in an open-world, and boasts some deep RPG mechanics and leveling systems. If you’ve arrived here, you’re probably curious about one thing: What are all the Ultra Unfair codes in Roblox right now? Worry not, as we’ll reveal all the free codes down below.

All Working Ultra Unfair Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes in Ultra Unfair that you can redeem to get free stuff:

17KLIKES!!! – Cash and Boosts (New)

– Cash and Boosts PitySystem – 10 minutes Fast Roll

– 10 minutes Fast Roll WEEKEND – Roll Time

– Roll Time !7500likesyay – Cash and Boosts

– Cash and Boosts !6000likes! – Cash and Boosts

– Cash and Boosts !update4 – Cash and Boosts

– Cash and Boosts ! update2 – Cash and Boosts

– Cash and Boosts ! awesome10klikes – Cash and Boosts

– Cash and Boosts !10KMEMBERS – Cash

– Cash !100K – 1 million Cash

– 1 million Cash !5KLIKES – Cash

– Cash !a mongoose – Cash (Do note that players must be at least level 4 to redeem this)

– Cash !Group – 500,000 Cash (Do note that players must be at least level 3 and in a group to redeem this)

All Expired Ultra Unfair Codes in Roblox

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Ultra Unfair.

How to Redeem Codes in Ultra Unfair

Redeeming codes in Ultra Unfair is pretty straightforward. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Ultra Unfair in Roblox.

In the chat text field in the top-right, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Press ‘Enter’ and your freebies will be yours. You’re welcome, folks!

