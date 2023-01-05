Connect with us

Edward the Man-Eating Train Roblox Codes (January 2023)

Edward the Man Eating Train on Roblox, Free codes
Image Source: The Roblox Corporation
Guides

Edward the Man-Eating Train Roblox Codes (January 2023)

Get your freebies for Edward the Man Eating Train here!
Published on

Surprisingly, horror games are ten a penny on Roblox. From Piggy to Doors to Apeirophobia, there’s likely a spooky experience somewhere on the platform that’ll really get you biting your nails and jumping out of your skin. If you’ve arrived here, you’re probably wondering one thing: What are all the free codes in Edward the Man-Eating Train in Roblox? Well, worry not, as you’re in the right place. So, without further delay, let’s get started.

All Working Codes for Edward the Man-Eating Train on Roblox

Updated on January 5, 2023

Added a new code.

  • INEVERLEFTTHECHANGELONG — Claim code for 50 Tickets (New)
  • TURRETS — Claim code for 75 Tickets (New)
  • WHOOPSILETALLTHECODESEXPIRE — Claim code for 75 Tickets (New)

All Expired Codes for Edward the Man-Eating Train on Roblox

The following codes have expired and are no longer redeemable in-game:

  • WILDFIRE—Redeem for 75 Tickets
  • PLEASEDONOTPUTTHISCODEINACLICKBAITVIDEOORARTICLE—Redeem for 50 Tickets
  • JOINTHECOMMUNITY—Redeem for 75 Tickets
  • ISTILLREADTHECHANGELOG – Redeem for 75 Tickets 
  • THATSALOTOFVISITS – Redeem for 75 Tickets 
  • IREADTHECHANGELOG – Redeem for 75 Tickets 
  • LAUNCHWEEK – Redeem for 100 Tickets
  • LAUNCHDAY – Redeem for 175 Tickets
  • 2MILLIONVISITS – Redeem for rewards
  • ROBOTS2021 – Redeem for rewards
  • VOLCANO2021 – Redeem for rewards
  • FLOOD2021 – Redeem for rewards
  • MOBILE2021 – Redeem for rewards
  • KraoESP2021 – Redeem for rewards

Related: Edward the Man-Eating Train: Beginner Tips on GamerJournalist

How to Redeem Codes in Edward the Man-Eating Train on Roblox

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Edward the Man-Eating Train is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is follow the list below:

  1. Load up Edward the Man Eating Train in Roblox.
  2. Next, tap the ‘codes’ button as pictured in the image below.
  3. Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.
  4. Hit ‘Submit’ button and enjoy your brand new freebies. You’re welcome!
Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the free codes in Edward the Man-Eating Train are in Roblox. For more on Roblox, here’s an in-depth list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining how to run in Doorsall Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top