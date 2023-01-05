All My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
Grab your freebies for My Hero Mania here!
There are a wealth of anime-inspired fighting games on Roblox, and My Hero Mania is arguably one of the best. While the game is still in its beta phase, you can still play the game right now on the popular gaming platform. If you’re here, chances are you’re on the lookout for one thing: All My Hero Mania codes in Roblox. Well, you’ve come to the right place as down below, we’ll detail just that. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?
All Working My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the active codes you can redeem in My Hero Mania as of January 5, 2023:
- 420k — Reward: 12 Spins (New)
- newyearsupdate23 — Reward: Free Spins (NEW)
- mhmchristmas22 — Reward: Free Spins (NEW)
- turkey22 — Reward: 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin
- 360kgoal — Reward: 13 Spins
- thank350k — Reward: 13 free Spins
- season6 — Reward: 15 free Spins
- 380kCODE! — Reward: 13 free Spins
- 370klikes — Reward: 1 Epic Spin
All Expired My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox
Unfortunately, the following My Hero Mania codes have expired, which means you can no longer redeem them:
- big130k – Redeem code for 5 free Spins
- ultra140k – Redeem code for 5 free Spins
- 230kcode! – Redeem code for 5 Spins
- thank220k – Redeem for 5 Free Spins
- 210kCODE! – Redeem for 5 free Spins
- theultra190k – Redeem for free Spins
- likereward1 – Redeem code for 2 Spins
- 110kcodeyay – Redeem code for 5 Spins
- plus120k! – Redeem code for 4 free Spins
- letsgo150k – Redeem code for 5 free Spins
- 160ktux – Redeem for 5 free Spins
- zi170k – Redeem for free Spins
- easter340k – Redeem for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins
- spinner180k – Redeem for 5 free Spins
- goal200k – Redeem for 10 Free Spins
- newupdate! – Redeem for 10 Free Spins
- its90k! – Redeem code for 6 Spins
- 80kcode! – Redeem code for 5 Spins
- 70kalready – Redeem code for 2 Spins
- the100k – Redeem code for 10 Spins
- 330kLIKES – Redeem for 12 free spins
- 320kday – Redeem for 11 free Spins
- 310kLIKES – Redeem for 11 common Spins
- big300k – Redeem for 5 common spins and 2 rare Spins
- thank290k – Redeem for 10 Spins
- 280kLIKES – Redeem for 10 Spins
- 270kREAL – Redeem for 9 Spins
- 260ktime – Redeem for 8 Spins
- the250k – Redeem for Spins
- 240kCODE – Redeem for 7 Spins
How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Mania in Roblox
Fortunately, redeeming codes in My Hero Mania is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:
- Boot up My Hero Academia in Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘MENU’ icon on the right side of the screen.
- In the ‘Enter Code Here!’ field, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list of active codes above.
- Hit Enter and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
So, there you have it, folks. Hopefully, that’s clued you in on all My Hero Mania codes in Roblox. For more, here’s a detailed list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining how to run in the horror game Doors, all Shindo Life codes, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. As always, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.
- All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
- All Fly Race Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
- All Broken Bones 5 Roblox Codes
- All Roblox A Piece Codes (January 2023)
- All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (January 2023)