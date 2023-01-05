All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Anime-inspired games on Roblox are pretty much a dime a dozen, but Project Slayers is arguably one of the best. Not only does it boast deep RPG mechanics, a leveling system, and an open world, but it also has a slick combat system to boot. Loosely based on the Demon Slayer manga, there’s a lot to love about this rewarding slash-’em-up. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering: What are all the Project Slayers codes in Roblox right now? With that in mind, let’s get into it!

All Working Project Slayers Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes in Project Slayers that you can redeem at the moment:

HappyNewYears! – 50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, and 5 Daily Spins (NEW)

– 50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, and 5 Daily Spins HappyUpdateYears! – Race Reset (NEW)

– Race Reset 2023BreathingReset – Breathing Reset (NEW)

– Breathing Reset MerryChristmas2022RaceReset – Race Reset (NEW)

– Race Reset MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset – Breathing Technique Reset

– Breathing Technique Reset MerryChristmas2022 – 50 Clan Spins and 10 Art Spins

All Expired Project Slayers Codes in Roblox

These Project Slayers codes are all expired and sadly no longer work:

[email protected] – 18 Clan spins, 8 Demon art spins, and 3 Daily spins

– 18 Clan spins, 8 Demon art spins, and 3 Daily spins MUGENTRAINFINALLY – Breathing Reset

– Breathing Reset IncreasedDropsBreathReset – Breathing Reset

– Breathing Reset IncreasedDropsRaceReset – Race Reset

– Race Reset AkazagoBRR – Race Reset

– Race Reset miniupdatedaily – 5 Free Daily Spins

– 5 Free Daily Spins 350Kupvotes!Breathing – Reset breathing

– Reset breathing 350Kupvotes! – 25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin and 1k XP

– 25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin and 1k XP 200K+upvotestysm – 1k exp, 50 Clan Spins, and 30 Demon Art Spins

– 1k exp, 50 Clan Spins, and 30 Demon Art Spins soryagainguys:V – Free rewards

– Free rewards sorryforanothershutdownlol – 40 Spins

– 40 Spins 100K+likesiglol – 35 Demon Art Spins, 2000 Experience, and 75 Clan Spins

– 35 Demon Art Spins, 2000 Experience, and 75 Clan Spins gettingthere! – 25 Clan Spins

– 25 Clan Spins Sorryforshutdowns! – 10 Demon Art Spins and 25 Clan Spins

– 10 Demon Art Spins and 25 Clan Spins FINALLYRELEASETIME! – 15 Clan Spins, 120 Experience, and 300 Wen

– 15 Clan Spins, 120 Experience, and 300 Wen werebackup – 20 Demon Art Spins, 2000 Experience, and 50 Clan Spins

– 20 Demon Art Spins, 2000 Experience, and 50 Clan Spins 400Klikes – Spins, demon art spins, and daily spins

– Spins, demon art spins, and daily spins 400Klikesracereset – Race Reset

– Race Reset 400Klikesbreathingreset – Breathing Reset

– Breathing Reset Miniupdate3 – 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spin

– 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spin MiniUpdate3racereset – Race Reset

– Race Reset Miniupdate3breathingreset – Breathing Reset

– Breathing Reset FlAm3!Shawcas31 – 20 Clan Spins, five Demon Art Spins, and one Daily Spin

– 20 Clan Spins, five Demon Art Spins, and one Daily Spin 1o0millvisits-_- – 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins

– 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins 1o0millvisits-_-racereset – Race Reset

– Race Reset 1o0millvisits-_-breathingreset – Breathing Reset

– Breathing Reset miniupd2 – 20 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins

– 20 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins miniupd2breathreset – Breathing Reset

– Breathing Reset miniupd2racereset – Race Reset

– Race Reset twittaspins – 25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin and 1k XP

– 25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin and 1k XP lastcode?lol – 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins

– 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins anotherdayanothershutdown – Free rewards

– Free rewards shutdownnumb2 – 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spins

– 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spins shutdown! – 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spins

– 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spins miniupdate – 75 Clan Spins, 40 Demon art Spins, and 3000 Exp

How to Redeem Codes in Project Slayers

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Project Slayers is pretty easy. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Project Slayers on Roblox.

Then, tap on the icon with three exclamation marks (as highlighted in the image below).

Next, tap on the ‘Book’ menu icon.

In the text box at the bottom of the screen, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above and hit ‘Redeem’

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the Project Slayers codes in Roblox are right now. For more, why not check out the latest codes for A Hero’s Destiny, Dragon Ball Evolution, Da Hood, Nuke Simulator, All Star Tower Defense, Inazuma, and Edward the Man-Eating Train. Plus, we’ve even got a guide showing how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

