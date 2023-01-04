All A Hero’s Destiny Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
Grab your freebies for A Hero’s Destiny here!
There are plenty of anime-inspired games on Roblox and A Hero’s Destiny is proving to be one of the more popular. Loosely based on Shueisha’s One-Punch Man TV and webcomic series, the Roblox title gives players the opportunity to step into the shoes of their very own Saitama character, who can defeat any enemy in one single punch. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering: What are all A Hero’s Destiny codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s go!
All Working Codes in A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox
Here are all the active codes in A Hero’s Destiny that you can redeem at the moment. Bear in mind, however, that these codes are limited-time only, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they’re gone.
- polarstetic – 10 Spins (NEW)
- limitless – 2 hours of every Boost (NEW)
- holiday2022 – 1 hour of every Boost and 20 Spins (NEW)
- 300kfavorites – 15 Luck Spins and 2 hours of all Boosts
- reaper – 1 hour 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost
- 100m! – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost, and Luck Spins
- grind – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost
- bing – 20 lucky Spins
- spooky2 – 2 hours 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost
- 2years! – 20 Spins and an hour of all Boosts
- cosmic – 2 hours of all Boosts
- omelette – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x
- bong – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost
All Expired Codes in A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox
Here’s a list of all the expired codes in A Hero’s Destiny that no longer work:
- 250kfavsyass – Free boosts
- rok – 1 hour of all boosts and 10 Lucky Spins
- playdemonblade – 30 Minutes of all boosts and 5 Lucky Spins
- panda – 30 minute boosts and Lucky Spins
- gravity – 30 minute boosts and Lucky Spins
- dhm – Free boosts
- 140klikes – Free boosts
- Platinum – 1 hour 30 minutes of x2 EXP and 30 minutes of x2 STR
- 2022 – 1 hour 45 minutes of x2 EXP, 30 minutes of x2 STR, and 30 minutes of x2 Yen
- BLAST – 1 hour of 2x EXP, STR, and Yen
- Spooky – 1 hour of 2x XP
- bruh – 5 Lucky Spins
- golden – 1 hour of 2x XP
- 100klikes! – Free rewards
- 50mvisits! – 5 Luck Spins
- 90klikes! – 10 Lucky Spins
- coolsale – Free boosts
- 80k! – 10 Luck Spins
- 75klikes – 15 Luck Spins
- 150kfavorites – Free boosts
- anniversary – 2x XP for 1 hour
- 40m – Free boosts
- toxin – 2x XP for 30 minutes
- nep – 10 Luck Spins
- 60klikes – 10 Luck Spins
- 125kfav – 15 Luck Spins
- 4th – Free boosts
- 30mvisits – Free boosts
- 20mil – Free boosts
- arcane – 30 mins of x2 experience
- 25k – x2 strength and experience
- 10mil – x2 strength and experience
- freeluck – Free spins & luck
- bigstr – x2 strength and XP
- bigexp – x2 strength and XP
- 50klikes – 2x XP for 30 minutes
- 100kfav – 2x strength
- 100kmembers – 2x Yen
How to Redeem Codes in A Hero's Destiny on Roblox
Redeeming codes in A Hero’s Destiny is really easy. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox.
- Tap on the ‘Codes’ on the left side of your screen (as pictured in the image below).
- In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!
So, that about wraps things up for today. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the codes are in A Hero's Destiny on Roblox right now.
