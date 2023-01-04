All A Hero’s Destiny Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

There are plenty of anime-inspired games on Roblox and A Hero’s Destiny is proving to be one of the more popular. Loosely based on Shueisha’s One-Punch Man TV and webcomic series, the Roblox title gives players the opportunity to step into the shoes of their very own Saitama character, who can defeat any enemy in one single punch. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering: What are all A Hero’s Destiny codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s go!

All Working Codes in A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox

Here are all the active codes in A Hero’s Destiny that you can redeem at the moment. Bear in mind, however, that these codes are limited-time only, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they’re gone.

polarstetic – 10 Spins (NEW)

– 10 Spins limitless – 2 hours of every Boost (NEW)

– 2 hours of every Boost holiday2022 – 1 hour of every Boost and 20 Spins (NEW)

– 1 hour of every Boost and 20 Spins 300kfavorites – 15 Luck Spins and 2 hours of all Boosts

– 15 Luck Spins and 2 hours of all Boosts reaper – 1 hour 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost

– 1 hour 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost 100m! – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost, and Luck Spins

– 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost, and Luck Spins grind – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost

– 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost bing – 20 lucky Spins

– 20 lucky Spins spooky2 – 2 hours 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost

– 2 hours 2x Strength, EXP, and Yen Boost 2years! – 20 Spins and an hour of all Boosts

– 20 Spins and an hour of all Boosts cosmic – 2 hours of all Boosts

– 2 hours of all Boosts omelette – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x

– 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x bong – 2x EXP Boost, 2x STR Boost, and 2x YEN Boost

All Expired Codes in A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox

Here’s a list of all the expired codes in A Hero’s Destiny that no longer work:

250kfavsyass – Free boosts

– Free boosts rok – 1 hour of all boosts and 10 Lucky Spins

– 1 hour of all boosts and 10 Lucky Spins playdemonblade – 30 Minutes of all boosts and 5 Lucky Spins

– 30 Minutes of all boosts and 5 Lucky Spins panda – 30 minute boosts and Lucky Spins

– 30 minute boosts and Lucky Spins gravity – 30 minute boosts and Lucky Spins

– 30 minute boosts and Lucky Spins dhm – Free boosts

– Free boosts 140klikes – Free boosts

– Free boosts Platinum – 1 hour 30 minutes of x2 EXP and 30 minutes of x2 STR

– 1 hour 30 minutes of x2 EXP and 30 minutes of x2 STR 2022 – 1 hour 45 minutes of x2 EXP, 30 minutes of x2 STR, and 30 minutes of x2 Yen

– 1 hour 45 minutes of x2 EXP, 30 minutes of x2 STR, and 30 minutes of x2 Yen BLAST – 1 hour of 2x EXP, STR, and Yen

1 hour of 2x EXP, STR, and Yen Spooky – 1 hour of 2x XP

– 1 hour of 2x XP bruh – 5 Lucky Spins

– 5 Lucky Spins golden – 1 hour of 2x XP

1 hour of 2x XP 100klikes! – Free rewards

– Free rewards 50mvisits! – 5 Luck Spins

– 5 Luck Spins 90klikes! – 10 Lucky Spins

– 10 Lucky Spins coolsale – Free boosts

– Free boosts 80k! – 10 Luck Spins

– 10 Luck Spins 75klikes – 15 Luck Spins

– 15 Luck Spins 150kfavorites – Free boosts

– Free boosts anniversary – 2x XP for 1 hour

– 2x XP for 1 hour 40m – Free boosts

– Free boosts toxin – 2x XP for 30 minutes

– 2x XP for 30 minutes nep – 10 Luck Spins

– 10 Luck Spins 60klikes – 10 Luck Spins

– 10 Luck Spins 125kfav – 15 Luck Spins

– 15 Luck Spins 4th – Free boosts

– Free boosts 30mvisits – Free boosts

– Free boosts 20mil – Free boosts

– Free boosts arcane – 30 mins of x2 experience

– 30 mins of x2 experience 25k – x2 strength and experience

– x2 strength and experience 10mil – x2 strength and experience

– x2 strength and experience freeluck – Free spins & luck

– Free spins & luck bigstr – x2 strength and XP

– x2 strength and XP bigexp – x2 strength and XP

– x2 strength and XP 50klikes – 2x XP for 30 minutes

– 2x XP for 30 minutes 100kfav – 2x strength

– 2x strength 100kmembers – 2x Yen

How to Redeem Codes in A Hero’s Destiny on RobloxSo,

Redeeming codes in A Hero’s Destiny is really easy. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox.

Tap on the ‘Codes’ on the left side of your screen (as pictured in the image below).

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!

