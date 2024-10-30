Forgot password
Logo for Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Image Source: The Pokemon Company
Category:
Guides
Codes

Pokemon TCG Pocket Codes [Release] (2024-10-30)

Catch 'em all!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 07:06 am

Wondering whether there are any Pokemon TCG Pocket codes to redeem for free packs? This full-fledged mobile version of the beloved trading card game has finally launched globally, leaving players eager to revel in some freebies. Let’s look at whether there are any coupons to make use of!

All Pokemon TCG Pocket Codes

Pokemon TCG Pocket Codes (Working)

  • At launch, there are no codes for Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket Codes (Expired)

  • No expired codes.
The Menu screen in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Although there isn’t a codes mechanic in Pokemon TCG Pocket yet, it’s very possible that the devs will add the feature at some point in the future. The instructions below are therefore our estimation of how the redemption process may work.

  • Boot up Pokemon TCG Pocket on your mobile device.
  • Press the three lines icon in the top-right of the screen to bring up the Menu.
  • Select the Redeem option (which isn’t there yet).
  • Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Confirm.

How Do You Get More Pokemon TCG Pocket Codes?

Your first port of call for coupons should be the game’s X page. Here, the devs share moment-to-moment updates on the game following its launch, so it’s bound to be the best destination for codes, too. There’s also an official website, and a Facebook group to join where you can communicate with other players in regards to codes.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you load up Pokemon TCG Pocket. We’ll keep an eye on the game and add any codes to our list as soon as the feature arrives, saving you the hassle of looking yourself. That way, you definitely won’t miss out!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

So far, any codes you see online claiming to be for Pokemon TCG Pocket will unfortunately be fakes. As such, there’s not even a way of redeeming any that are out there so far, so don’t get duped! When codes do arrive, we’d recommend you paste them into the text box instead of typing them. Even the most insignificant typo will cause the code to not work, so it’s an easy way of getting around it.

That’s everything we know about Pokemon TCG Pocket codes so far! For more mobile guides, check out our Lord of Nazarick tier list and codes page. We’ve also got an Anime Vanguards tier list, Five Nights TD tier list, and the latest Capybara Go codes to redeem.

